Gaby Alter to Celebrate Release of YES GABRIEL Album at Rockwood Music Hall

Nobody Loves You and Band Geeks composer-lyricist Gaby Alter celebrates the release of his band Yes Gabriel's new album with a special show at Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2, on July 10th at 8 pm (196 Allen Street in Manhattan.) The band features Broadway pit musicians Alec Berlin (guitarist for Come From Away and American Idiot) and Jay Mack (drummer for the Lincoln Center revival of Falsettos.)

The album "Yes Gabriel" was written, recorded and produced by Alter, with electric guitars played by Berlin and mixing by Andrew Maury (Shawn Mendes, Kimbra.)

"I was drawn to musicals because they tell a story through songs. With the Yes Gabriel album, I wanted to combine story-telling with the intimacy you find on a folk album, so it's a story or set of stories you could listen to alone on headphones" Alter explains. "It's a kind of song cycle about letting go of love and re-evaluating your place in the world, so intimacy was very important to the writing and recording. The result is more understated than the way I usually write musicals, but like my theater songs it has a lot of details in the lyrics, painting pictures of very specific times, places and states of mind. I also re-recorded one of my older songs, "Deep in February" (from Alter's musical 29, with previous versions at Joe's Pub and 54 Below by Molly Hager and Todd Almond) because it fit with the album's theme of lost love, and ended up bridging my two musical worlds."

A recipient of a Jonathan Larsen grant as well as awards from ASCAP in Musical Theater and both the San Francisco and San Diego Critics' Circles for Best Original Score, Alter's musicals include the Off-Broadway comedy Nobody Loves You (Second Stage Theater, New York Times and Timeout New York Critics' Pick) written with Tony Award-winning bookwriter Itamar Moses (The Band's Visit); Band Geeks, licensed by Music Theatre International, whose soundtrack was recently released onYellow Lab Records; and songs for the revue Stars of David (Daryl Roth Productions). Alter has also written songs for PBS Kids TV and "The Frigate That Flies" for the animated Disney feature film Tinkerbell and the Pirate Fairy, sung by actor Tom Hiddleston of The Avengers series.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You