GUNNAR Sets New Album 'Sun Faded,' Shares 'Upside Down' Single

After releasing his debut full-length Best Mistake in 2023, a US tour with JXDN, and opening dates for Maroon 5 across Europe and the UK last year, GUNNAR returns in 2025 with a new album and his first-ever headline tour.

Following the release of his latest single, “This is Now” produced with Sam Farrar and KThrash (Machine Gun Kelly, Jelly Roll, blink-182), and featuring James Valentine (Maroon 5), the rising artist has unleashed his newest single “Upside Down”—a high-energy, glitchy pop-rock anthem set to appear on his upcoming album, Sun Faded, dropping June 6th via PREACH Records/Virgin.

“Upside Down” and the previously released singles “This Is Now” and “Dirty Blonde” are set to appear on GUNNAR’s forthcoming album, Sun Faded — a bold and exciting step forward for the now 23-year-old artist. Where his 2023 debut Best Mistake saw Gunnar unearth his artistic voice and the music that felt most true to him after being thrown into the pop machine as a 16-year-old, Sun Faded is evolved, the sound of an artist who’s truly come into his own. Blending elements of pop, rock, punk, and timeless alternative influences, the album strikes a balance between nostalgia and reinvention.

“It’s hard to box this album into one theme,” shares GUNNAR. Throughout the record, he reflects on relationships—both with loved ones and his parents—losing his home, and navigating life’s biggest challenges. “A lot of life has happened over the last few years, and I think these new songs show that. A lot of growth, rolling with the punches as they come, and accepting that I can’t control what happens. Sometimes that mentality is exactly what makes a difference.”

Created in collaboration with K-Thrash (Machine Gun Kelly, Jelly Roll, blink-182) and a small handful of other collaborators, GUNNAR returns more potent than ever. With live shows in mind, the production on the new album is electrifying, bold, and unapologetically fun. “I hope when you hear this music, it feels like a fresh take on something familiar,” he shares. “But more than that, this album is made to be played and heard live!”

Gunnar has also officially announced his Fall Headline tour dates. While dates were initially slotted for Spring 2025, Gunnar, alongside many other California residents, lost his home in the wildfires this past January. The tour will see him perform across North America this October — kicking off in Chicago on October 9th, with additional stops in Washington D.C., Boston, New York, Nashville, and others. The tour will wrap with a hometown show in Los Angeles on October 29th! “I’ve been waiting to do a headline tour for 6 years and to finally be able to get out on the road and do it is beyond a dream come true,” says GUNNAR. “I’ve always believed that live shows are where the real magic happens and where all the hard work we put in pays off. I am so damn excited for this.” See the full list of tour dates below and find tickets HERE.

Tour Dates

10.9 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

10.10 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

10.12 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag

10.14 - Washington D.C. - Songbyrd DC

10.15 - Boston, MA - Café 939

10.17 - NYC, NY - Mercury Lounge

10.19 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Altar

10.21 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

10.23 - Dallas, TX - Three Links

10.25 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

10.26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

10.29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

Photo Credit: The Young Astronauts

