Friendly Fires Announce New Single RUN THE WILD FLOWERS

Today Friendly Fires - Ed Macfarlane, Edd Gibson and Jack Savage - have unveiled "Run The Wild Flowers," the latest track from their long awaited new album Inflorescent(August 16, Casablanca Records/Polydor) Featured earlier today on Apple Music's Beats 1 as Zane Lowe's "World First," the track is available now for streaming and download.

The band spent the last year reminding everyone exactly why they're one of the best loved bands coming from the UK. Fader called out "...the long-awaited follow-up to 2011's Pala" upon the release of via a series of jubilant, celebratory comeback shows and a duo of singles ("Love Like Waves" and "Heaven Let Me In" plus an impeccably chosen cover of Charles B & Adonis' 'Lack Of Love') that were a near perfect distillation of club-fuelled euphoria and instinctively modern pop sensibilities, Friendly Fires today add to that with "Run The Wild Flowers" a propulsive love song that finds singer Ed Macfarlane lost in early morning, club closing time introspection.

To mark the release of the album, Friendly Fires recently announced a run of US tour dates in September including Brooklyn on September 24 and Los Angeles onSeptember 27. Today they have announced a new string of shows in Europe and all dates are listed below.

"'Silhouettes' is a bossa-disco boogie, textured with polyrhythmic drums and several layers of melody. Spaced synths flitter over a locked in bass groove, creating a vibrant palette for the propulsive tune. Ed McFarlane's gauzy vocals glide over the track, sunnily singing of a revitalized former flame." b

"Using the words "Love. Like. Waves." as inspiration, the trio has conceived a vital and direct work that reconnects with their common childhood hardcore roots." Consequence Of Sound

"'Silhouettes' [is] a bongo-fueled single that beams sunny and tropical disco vibes."Brooklyn Vegan

"Retaining the upbeat feeling of their older material with a slice of Brazilian pop, "Silhouettes" is another cracking tune made for the dance floor." IndieShuffle

Arriving eight years after their last album, Inflorescent is the sound of a band rejuvenated and reborn. The hiatus had left some to question whether we'd ever see another full length Friendly Fires record but once the three band members - Ed Macfarlane, Edd Gibson and Jack Savidge, friends since the age of eleven - reconvened in Macfarlane's parents' St Albans garage (the scene of much of their early recorded output) at the tail end of 2017, things were never really in doubt. Arriving with just three scrawled words ("Love. Like. Waves") as a starting point, they soon emerged with a finished song as fresh and vital as anything they'd done before,

Alongside producers / co-producers Mark Ralph, James Ford and Disclosure, Friendly Fires have spent the last eighteen months making a record in a variety of London studios that stands tall among their previous albums; the Brit Awards and Mercury Prize-nominated Friendly Fires and its acclaimed follow up, Pala. In fact, it may well go down as their best yet. If their previous records summoned a feeling of yearning and hazy escapism, Inflorescent is much more direct, in part inspired - lyrically at least - by reconnecting with the hardcore records they'd bonded over as teenagers. Equally informed by experiencing the here and now, by hanging out and dancing in clubs together as a trio again, it's a record very much about living in the present; about not being afraid, seizing the moment, casting aside doubts and pursuing the things you love.

Inflorescent will be available in various physical formats including CD, standard vinyl LP, violet vinyl LP, deluxe clear vinyl LP with lenticular sleeve and cassette. It as available to pre-order here.

Friendly Fires Live 2019

7/26 - Leopallooza, Bude, UK

7/27 - Standon Calling, Standon, UK

9/14 - Nova Batida, Lisbon, Portugal

9/24 - Elsewhere, Brooklyn, NY ticket link

926 - Fillmore Theatre, San Francisco, CA ticket link

9/27 - Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA ticket link

9/28 - CRSSD Music & Arts Festival, San Diego, CA

10/30 - Roundhouse, London, UK

11/1 - O2 Institute 1, Birmingham, UK

11/2 Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

11/4 - The Academy, Dublin, Ireland

11/6- Musik & Frieden, Berlin, Germany

11/8 - Le Maroquinerie, Paris, France

11/10 -Q Factory, Amsterdam, Holland





