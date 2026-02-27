My Shows
NY Flamenco Festival: Dani de Moron with Shai Maestro is Coming to Dizzy's

By: Feb. 27, 2026
NY Flamenco Festival: Dani de Moron with Shai Maestro is Coming to Dizzy's Image

As part of the Flamenco Meets Jazz series within Flamenco Festival's 25th Anniversary, this concert reunites flamenco guitarist Dani de Morón together with special guest jazz musician Shai Maestro for a performance full of energy and sensitivity.

The program invites audiences to experience the dynamic dialogue between flamenco and jazz, where improvisation, complex rhythms, and shared musical intuition come together. Throughout the performance, the artists balance tradition and exploration, moving between intense, fiery passages and quieter, introspective moments.

Audiences will be immersed in a live performance rich in nuance, where technical mastery, creativity, and the spontaneous interaction between musicians create a unique and unpredictable musical experience.

Performances will take palce on Wednesday, March 4 at 7PM & 9PM, and Thursday, March 5 at 7PM & 9PM at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Dizzy's Club.





