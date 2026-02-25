Brooks & Dunn Extend NEON MOON TOUR Into 2026

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Brooks & Dunn, the best-selling country duo, will extend their NEON MOON TOUR into 2026. Promoted by Live Nation and kicking off this fall in Evansville, IN on September 10, the Country Music Hall of Famers will bring their live show to over a dozen cities across the United States.

The show will feature direct support from renowned country rocker David Lee Murphy or red-hot rising star Tucker Wetmore, and additional support from Willow Avalon, Kaitlin Butts, Caylee Hammack and Angie K. Artist presales begin Wednesday, February 25 at 10AM local time and general onsale begins at 10AM local time this Friday, February 27 here.

Next month, the duo will embark on their first-ever string of UK dates, headlining Europe’s largest country music festival, C2C 2026, with stops in Belfast, Glasgow and London. They’ll return to the U.S. shortly after for Stagecoach before rejoining Morgan Wallen for eight stadium stops this summer on his Still the Problem Tour 2026.

2026 Neon Moon Tour Dates:

9/10 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center * #

9/11 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre * #

9/12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena * #

9/17 - Toledo, OH - The Huntington Center ^ !

9/18 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum ^ !

9/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center ^ !

9/24 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre ^ ~

9/25 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater ^ ~

9/26 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center ^ ~

10/1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center * <

10/2 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater ^ <

10/3 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena ^ <

10/8 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome * #

10/9 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena * #

* with Tucker Wetmore

^ with David Lee Murphy

# Caylee Hammack

~ Willow Avalon

! Kaitlin Butts

< Angie K