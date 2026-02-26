AMERICAN SONGBOOK, VIOLET, MATRIARCHS And More Set for March at Lincoln Center

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced its March 2026 programming as part of the Lincoln Center Presents season, including the return of AMERICAN SONGBOOK, a staging of VIOLET, and the culminating event of Poet-in-Residence Mahogany L. Browne’s residency. Events are offered free or Choose-What-You-Pay.

AMERICAN SONGBOOK: Echoes of an Inheritance

Curated by Artist-in-Residence Clint Ramos, AMERICAN SONGBOOK returns with the theme Echoes of an Inheritance from March 18 through May 23 in the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

The series opens with ELLA & THE DUKE, a theatrical concert featuring Sandra St. Victor and GRAMMY Award-winning pianist and producer Mark Batson exploring the legacy of Ella Fitzgerald and Duke Ellington (March 18). On March 19, Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles will present her first solo concert, Perfectly Imperfect. Broadway performer Dez Duron makes his Lincoln Center debut March 20 with All My Tomorrows, a tribute to the American crooner tradition.

VIOLET And Community Events

Lincoln Center’s celebration of visionary artist Jeanine Tesori continues with a presentation of VIOLET in American Sign Language by Deaf Broadway (March 20). Earlier in the month, the Lazours will lead Come and Sing, a participatory choir event in collaboration with Lincoln Center Theater (March 8).

AMOC* Up Close

The AMOC Up Close* series continues with Meadow, Wildflowers at the David Rubenstein Atrium (March 19). The program includes Juri Seo’s Wildflowers for violins, Linda Catlin Smith’s Meadow, and selections from Stewart Goodyear’s “Limin’.”

Black Girl Magic Ball: MATRIARCHS

Lincoln Center Poet-in-Residence Mahogany L. Browne will present Black Girl Magic Ball: MATRIARCHS at Alice Tully Hall (March 26). The evening honors Black women who have shaped artistic movements and will feature poetry, music, movement, and spoken word.

Featured artists include AbunDance, Mumu Fresh, Melanie Charles, Obbie West, Nicole Cardoza, Jamila Woods, Patricia Smith, NYC Youth Poet Laureate Kai Giovanni, Britton Smith, DJ Libby Brothers, and others. Honorees include Veronica Chambers, Patricia Smith, Qween Jean, and V. The event will be hosted by Amanda Seales.

Create-athon: Moving Music

The Create-athon series continues with Moving Music (March 13), a workshop in collaboration with the New York City Ballet. Led by Lincoln Center Collider Fellow Brandon Powers, participants will use motion capture technology to create multitracked dance videos on a Lincoln Center stage.