French Music Legends Magma To Release New Studio Album 'Kartëhl'

2020/2021. More than 18 months without being able to do a concert. This space of time, this imposed "pause", was used to prepare a new album, a group album, like Magma hadn't done for a long time.

Following the creation of a new line-up in 2020, Magma once again offered to musicians to bring compositions, Christian Vander having never made the deliberate choice to be Magma's sole composer. But de facto, none of the dozens of musicians who participated in this adventure had offered a new song for decades!

After "ZËSS", which hinted at a rather bleak future, this luminous and resolutely optimistic new album is the result of collective work, an "Operation Kartëhl".

In addition to the 6 tracks recorded in 2022, the album contains as a bonus, two demos recorded "at home" from Christian Vander's personal collection.