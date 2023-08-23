Free Throw Announce New Album 'Lessons That We Swear to Keep'

‘Lessons That We Swear to Keep’, the fifth full-length record from Nashville emo-punk outfit Free Throw, will be released on October 13 via Wax Bodega. The album’s lead single “Spacer’s Choice” was released alongside a music video directed by Michael Herrick.

“‘Spacer’s Choice’ is one of those songs that seems really fun melodically with a really dark meaning…” explains vocalist Cory Castro on the new single out today. “The song is about how the issues I’ve touched on over the years aren’t just “ solvable ” problems.

They tend to persist and rear their ugly head all of the time. Being in a band that has lasted over a decade and that has developed a pretty large catalog of music, I find myself writing about the same things a lot because they are my real issues. This has led to criticism in the past, which is fine, it doesn’t bother me.

This song is kind of my response to that and served as a fun and “ meta ” scenario to express that feeling. I know I write about a lot of the same issues, but hey, those problems don't just go away. Lyrics and music are my outlet.”

In true Free Throw fashion, the record is marked with video game and TV references—Castro’s beloved Pokémon (“Cinnabar Island”), Outer Worlds (“Spacer’s Choice”), and Trailer Park Boys, for starters. But where previous releases centered on a cohesive theme, ready for dramaturgy and narration, ‘Lessons That We Swear To Keep’ is about something even more immediate and formative, but less discussed: the grayness of everyday life.

“This album reflects someone in the growing stages of adulthood and coming to terms with the experience of life,” Castro continues. “While I understand that sounds vague and generic, it’s the only way to describe these songs. It’s a diary of my experiences over the past few years. I tried my best to take my own situations and make them as “ self-insertable ” as I could, but this record is outright a very personal one.”

In partnership with Wax Bodega, ‘Lessons That We Swear To Keep’ will be the first independent release for the five-piece—Castro, guitarist Jake Hughes, bassist Justin Castro, lead guitarist Lawrence Warner, and drummer Zach Hall. “For the past eight years, we’d always had a label to answer to,” says Castro.

“We were free to do whatever we wanted. Usually when it comes to writing and recording, there’s always this stress around it where you want it to be as good as possible but you’re trying to meet deadlines. This time that just wasn’t there.”

The record also marks Free Throw’s first release with Zach Hall since their 2014 debut, ‘Those Days Are Gone’. Hall and Castro have been making music together since they were in high school, and now in their 30s, they’ve found that old magic again. “It really unlocked something,” says Castro. “It feels like I’m back in a garage with my buddies writing music again. It’s fing wicked.”

‘Lessons That We Swear to Keep’ is out October 13 via Wax Bodega. Pre-order and Pre-save the album at this link: https://lnk.to/FTlessons.

Free Throw - Tour Dates

Tickets: https://freethrowband.com/pages/tour

September 17 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

September 19 - Cincinnati, Oh - Legends Bar & Venue

September 20 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

September 21 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest Pre-Party

w/ Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Charmer, saturdays at your place / Blvck Hippie

Oct 27 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

Oct 28 - Orlando, FL - Level 13 Event Center

Oct 29 - Gainesville, FL - THE FEST

Oct 30 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Nov 1 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

Nov 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

Nov 3 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place

Nov 4 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

Nov 5 - Boston, MA - Royale

Nov 7 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

Nov 9 - Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall at 224

Nov 10 - Columbus, OH - Skully’s Music Diner

Nov 11 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

Nov 12 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

Nov 14 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

Nov 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

Nov 17 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

Nov 18 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

Nov 20 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Nov 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

Nov 22 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

Nov 24 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

Nov 25 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Nov 26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

Nov 28 - Kansas City, MO - Recordbar

Nov 29 - Springfield, MO - The Riff

Nov 30 - Memphis, TN - Black Lodge

Dec 1 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Dec 2 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East