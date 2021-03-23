Fowler Releases New Single 'Don't You Say'

London-based Singer-Songwriter Fowler is due to release his new single 'Don't You Say' on Friday 16th of April. The track was produced by Erlend Odnes Kløvning and mastered by Alfredo Romero. Originally from Dorset, Fowler takes influence from an array of genres including Jazz, Blues, R&B and Pop, and has recently seen support from the likes of BBC Radio Solent Wonderland Magazine.

'Don't You Say' chronicles the story of a guy who has just split from his partner, as he starts to move on his ex comes running back asking for a second chance leading to old wounds reopening and a clouded headspace. The track outlines how someone can come back into your life at the least opportune moment, halting the healing process and making you question how far you've actually come, eventually leading to the guy walking away and asking to be left alone. Backed by a bright lively lead synth that ebbs and flows throughout the track merging with funky chorus bass lines adding an extra dynamic to the well-polished exuberant instrumentation that frames Fowler's vocal performance beautifully.

The track was produced over Zoom calls as an example of how musicians and producers have had to adapt throughout lockdown. Fowler is a multi-instrumentalist who plays piano, drums and trumpet. His classical background allows him to create interesting and expansive melodies that merge different styles and genres creating a unique sound.

The 22-year old British singer/ songwriter and producer is no stranger to music. After his studies in Songwriting at the prestigious Leeds College of Music, Fowler took the world by storm with the synth-pop single 'Dressed in Black' and the haunting 'Our Tree' produced by the well-known producer James Kenosha who has worked with the likes of Birdy, Rhodes, Dry The River and Gavin James. In 2019, he performed a very emotional acoustic set at the Sofar Sounds Leeds and was the opening act for Everyone You Know (RCA Records) and Magnus Chapple at the Lending Room in Leeds.

'Don't You Say' won't be the last you hear of Fowler this year. Follow their socials for the latest updates.