Fotografiska New York to Host UNFILTERED MUSIC FESTIVAL

Over three evenings in March 2022, Fotografiska New York will host the inaugural Unfiltered Music Festival, featuring some of the city's most vital and accomplished musical voices, inviting the audience to experience music in one of the most striking spaces in NYC. Participating musicians include Caroline Shaw, the youngest-ever recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Music, Grammy-winning cellist Andrew Yee, Grammy-nominated harpist and composer Brandee Younger, and New York Philharmonic principal clarinetist Anthony McGill. The Unfiltered Music Festival runs from March 16th through the 18th at 7pm at Fotografiska New York, 281 Park Avenue South NYC. For tickets and full event information, click here.

The music performed defies genre in a perfect celebration of New York City's diverse musical landscape. The program has been curated to complement the photography on view in the museum's enchanting loft space, and to enhance the energy generated when people gather together for a shared cultural experience.

Tickets are available for individual concerts or as a three-night bundle. Ticket prices are inclusive of museum admission. The festival is co-curated by the Fotografiska New York programming team and cellist Laura Metcalf.

3/16/22 7pm

Unfiltered Music Festival | Night I

The Overlook, string quartet with Anthony McGill, clarinet

Monica Davis & Ravenna Lipchik, violin

Angela Pickett, viola

Laura Metcalf, cello

The "paradigm-shifting" (New York Music Daily) string quartet, The Overlook, is joined by New York Philharmonic principal clarinetist Anthony McGill for a performance of Samuel Coleridge-Talor's lush, romantic quintet for clarinet and strings, written when the composer was just 19. The quartet will also highlight the work of some of the most innovative composers of contemporary music, journeying from the celestial with Carlos Simon's "Warmth from Other Suns", to the solid earth beneath us with Shelley Washington's "Middleground."

3/17/22 7pm

Unfiltered Music Festival | Night II

Caroline Shaw & Andrew Yee, violin, cello, vocals, composition

An evening of original work by the multi-instrumentalists and composing duo, Caroline Shaw and Andrew Yee. Shaw is a Pulitzer-Prize winning composer and new music superstar. Andrew Yee is cellist of the Attacca Quartet, which won its first GRAMMY for the album Orange, with music by Shaw. Audience members are invited to draw during the show, if they are so inclined.

3/18/22 7pm

Unfiltered Music Festival | Night III

Brandee Younger (harp), Courtney Bryan (piano), Jay Gandhi (bansuri flute), Sameer Gupta (tabla/drums), and Dezron Douglas (bass)

The legacy of pianist, harpist, singer, composer and spiritual leader Turiya Alice Coltrane (1937-2007) provides infinite inspiration to the musicians of Brooklyn Raga Massive, a collective of artists whose work intersects with South Asian traditions.

This musical tribute to the iconic pioneer of the cosmic jazz movement will breathe new life into the work of Coltrane with enchanting sojourns into her classic albums, including Journey in Satchidananda, Turiya Sings, and more.

About Fotografiska New York

Fotografiska New York is the NYC location of the renowned Stockholm-based destination for the world's best photography. Founded in 2010, Fotografiska was built on the foundation of photography as a haven for inclusivity and free expression.

Fotografiska's goal is to inspire a more conscious world through the art of photography. It showcases the greatest photographers, whether they're emerging artists or already established internationally.

The building is a registered landmark built in 1894 and originally named "The Church Mission House". this iconic jewel has been renovated to be a new experience of world-class art, cultural events, retail, and epicurean dining, in an awe-inspiring space.