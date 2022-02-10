Foals Share Their New Single '2am'

Today, Foals share their brand new single "2am" as they build anticipation for their new album Life Is Yours, which is slated for released this summer. "2am" is the second track to preview the album following "Wake Me Up".

Frontman Yannis Philippakis says, "Musically "2am" is one of the poppiest songs we've ever written. It's about repetitive cycles of destructive behaviour, which I think lots of people can relate to, and certainly it's an expression of something that I struggle with. There's something cathartic about expressing that feeling to this upbeat music that's got a sense of release and the hope of resolution."

"2am" was produced by John Hill (Portugal The Man, Florence + The Machine, Cage The Elephant ) and Dan Carey (Tame Impala, Fontaines D.C.), and recorded during sessions at Real World Studios, Bath and Carey's studio in south London. It was then mixed by the ten-time Grammy Award winner Manny Marroquin (Post Malone, Kanye West, Rihanna). The song finds Foals embracing the exuberant energy and dance-tinged grooves that made 'My Number' and 'In Degrees' such fan favorites. While its euphoria is further amplified by a classic sparkling Foals guitar riff, there is - as the title suggests - the counterpoint of an introspective, late-night melancholy to its lyrics.

"2am" and "Wake Me Up" provide a preview of what to expect from the Life Is Yours album. Foals - completed by Jimmy Smith and Jack Bevan - started writing the album in their South London rehearsal space in the oppressive lockdown winter of 2020. They very naturally gravitated towards writing songs with a zeal for escapism: propulsive energy, sun-kissed melodies and transportive lyrical themes, both in terms of time and space. Not only was it an escape from the confinement of the moment, but it also opened a window to a future in which the communal thrill of live shows would once again be a reality.

Having written the album in the bleak, brisk winter, the songs were recorded as the ambience shifted to the spring and summer months. Appropriately for an album which explores elements of rebirth, Foals approached the recording process in an entirely new way. There are different configurations of producers, mixers and studios used on each track, an approach which crafted a creative cohesion from a multitude of collaborative voices.

Listen to the new single here: