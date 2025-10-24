Florence + The Machine Confirm 2026 'Everybody Scream' North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florence + the Machine will embark on The Everybody Scream Tour of North America in 2026, with dates kicking off next April, including stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, two nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and more. The run will follow Florence Welch’s previously announced early 2026 Europe and U.K. dates.

Rachel Chinouriri, SOFIA ISELLA, CMAT and Mannequin Pussy will support on select dates. See below for the full routing and visit here for more information and to sign up for artist presales.

The tour celebrates Florence’s forthcoming sixth album, Everybody Scream, set for release on October 31. Thus far, she has shared two new tracks, “Everybody Scream” and “One of the Greats.” Preorder the album here.

Florence wrote and produced Everybody Scream with a close-knit circle of collaborators including Mark Bowen of IDLES, who appears in the Autumn de Wilde-directed video for “Everybody Scream,” Aaron Dessner and Mitski.

After needing lifesaving surgery on the Dance Fever tour, Florence’s recovery took her down the path of spiritual mysticism, witchcraft and folk horror as she felt the limits of her body and explored what it means to be “healed.” The album treads through womanhood, partnership, aging and dying, exposing the murky in the mundane.

Across five albums—2009’s Lungs, 2011’s Ceremonials, 2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, 2018’s High As Hope and 2022’s Dance Fever—Florence has seen multiple U.S. and U.K. #1 albums and countless awards. Florence has sold out shows and headlined festivals the entire world over. She has collaborated and shared stages with icons—The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift among them—and published a book of lyrics, poetry and drawings, Useless Magic.

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE LIVE

April 8—Minneapolis, MN—Target Center*

April 10—Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena*

April 13—Detroit, MI—Little Caesars Arena*

April 15—Montreal, QC—Bell Centre*

April 16—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena*

April 18—Washington, D.C.—Capital One Arena†

April 19—Boston, MA—TD Garden†

April 21—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden†

April 24—New York, NY—Barclays Center†

April 25—Philadelphia, PA—Xfinity Mobile Arena†

April 28—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena‡

April 29—Miami, FL—Kaseya Center‡

May 1—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena‡

May 2—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena‡

May 4—Austin, TX—Moody Center‡

May 5—Houston, TX—Toyota Center‡

May 7—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena‡

May 9—Glendale, AZ—Desert Diamond Arena§

May 12—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena§

May 13—Portland, OR—Moda Center§

May 15—San Francisco, CA—Chase Center§

May 19—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum§

May 20—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum§

*with Rachel Chinouriri

†with SOFIA ISELLA

‡with CMAT

§with Mannequin Pussy

Photo credit: Autumn de Wilde