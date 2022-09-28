Fitz and the Tantrums Announce New Album 'Let Yourself Free'

Multi-Platinum band Fitz and The Tantrums have announced their brand new studio album Let Yourself Free will arrive on November 11 via Elektra Records. The album is available for pre-order beginning today HERE .

To herald the announcement, the band has also unveiled their infectious new single "Moneymaker". The song is available to stream and download beginning today. Watch a lyric video for the track on the band's YouTube channel below.

"We are so excited for the world to hear our fifth studio album!" shares frontman Michal "Fitz" Fitzpatrick. "For this record we really wanted to pull from our earliest influences and bring the through line of this band full circle. Tracks like 'Silver Platter' and 'Steppin' On Me' really are a nod to our first album Pickin' up the Pieces, while tracks like 'Moneymaker' take that influence and blast it into the future!"

Fitz and The Tantrums have also announced they will embark on the Let Yourself Free Tour this winter. The 17-city trek will kick off on January 21 in Portland, OR, visit major markets across the US, and wrap on February 16 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Special guest BabyJake will provide support. Tickets will be available to the public beginning this Friday, September 30 at 10:00am local time. A complete list of upcoming live dates and ticket information can be found HERE.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Let Yourself Free Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, September 28 at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT until Thursday, September 29 at 10:00 PM local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Fitz and The Tantrums previewed Let Yourself Free with the June release of the album's hit lead single "Sway". The song and its vibrant official music video arrived to critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, E! News, Entertainment Tonight, and more. Last month, the band delivered the song's network television debut performance on ABC's Good Morning America.

This afternoon, Fitz and The Tantrums will return to network television to deliver a special performance of "Sway" on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Tune in to NBC to catch the performance (check local listings) or watch it now on the band's YouTube channel HERE.

Let Yourself Free follows Fitz and The Tantrums' 2019 album All the Feels, which featured the top 10 hit "I Just Wanna Shine" and was supported by national television appearances on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Good Morning America, and Live with Kelly and Ryan. In 2021, Fitz and The Tantrums' frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick released his first-ever solo album Head Up High under the moniker FITZ. FITZ performed the album's infectious title track on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Good Morning America.

Let Yourself Free Tour Dates

January 21st, 2023 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

January 22nd, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

January 24th, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

January 25th, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

January 27th, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

January 28th, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort

January 31st, 2023 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

February 2nd, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theater

February 3rd, 2023 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

February 4th, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

February 6th, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

February 8th, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

February 10th, 2023 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

February 11th 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

February 13th, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

February 14th, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

February 16th, 2023 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room