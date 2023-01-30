Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Finch Announce First Live Shows in 10 Years

Public sale tickets will become available on February 2 at 9am PST. 

Jan. 30, 2023  

Finch's What It Is to Burn has been viewed as a landmark release for the emo and post-hardcore scenes and has sold over 1 million copies worldwide.

The band embarked on a celebratory 10th anniversary tour of the album in 2013 across the US, Europe, Japan and Australia and are back for a second go around this Spring.

Charting at 99 on the US Billboard 200, What It Is to Burn, produced by Mark Trombino (Blink-182, Jimmy Eat World, Motion City Soundtrack, All Time Low) received comparisons to the music of Blink-182, Linkin Park, New Found Glory and Glassjaw.

Finch will be performing the album in full for the first time in ten years this May at Chicago's House Of Blues, Boston's Paradise Rock Club, New York City's Le Poisson Rouge and Anaheim's House Of Blues. VIP presale tickets will go on sale February 1 at 9am PST. Public sale tickets will become available on February 2 at 9am PST.

What It Is To Burn 20th Anniversary Shows:

May 3 - Chicago -The House Of Blues
May 5 - Boston - Paradise Rock Club
May 6 - New York City - Le Poisson Rouge
May 27 - Anaheim - The House Of Blues

"We are very happy to celebrate What It Is To Burn one more time with our fans!" - Finch

Having toured previously with Yellowcard, New Found Glory, The Used and with Vans Warped Tour and the Reading and Leeds Festivals, Finch will return to the festival scene this year at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas and Bamboozle in New Jersey.



share