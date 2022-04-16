Filipino-American Musician Ez Mil Releases New Single, 'Dalawampu't Dalawang Oo (2200)'

23-year-old Philippines-born, Las Vegas-based musician Ez Mil releases his second single, "Dalawampu't Dalawang OO (2200)" a Tagalog-language rap track that pays homage to his hometown, Olongapo City, Philippines. The single is lifted from Ez Mil's second studio album, DU4LI7Y, (Duality), out this summer, under FFP Records and distributed by Virgin Music/UMG. For the first time ever, Ez Mil will be performing live across the Philippines for six dates this Spring, presented by Mak Entertainment Services. Beginning in Quezon City in Metro Manila on April 29th, the tour will conclude with a hometown show in Olongapo City on May 15th. Tickets are on sale now here. DU4LI7Y, the second LP from Ez Mil due out this summer, is a continuation of his first, 2020 album, Act 1. Where Act 1 envelops Ez Mil in a haze of darkness, DU4LI7Y sees him emerge from that darkness back into the light as he returns to both his roots and to himself. It's a story of repentance and atonement that highlights Ez Mil's unparalleled genre fluidity. The upcoming album's explosive first single, "Re-Up," was his first of 2022, and highlights his aggressive vocal style and ability to expertly turn any beat into his own as Ez Mil seamlessly switches back and forth between Tagalog and English providing listeners with verses in each language. "Dalawampu't Dalawang OO (2200)," primarily rapped in Tagalog, the national language of the Philippines, pays homage to Ez Mil's hometown of Olongapo City and sees Mil beam with pride, representing the "twenty-two, double-o." "It's my own narration of a story filled with struggle," explains Mil. "With this song, I hope listeners can feel the angst, and my pride, mixed with orchestral instruments fused with nerve wracking-beats." Hometown pride is not only for Ez Mil and the Philippines, but rather for anyone who is proud of where they come from. Ez Mil continues, "It's a song about the citizens of Olongapo first and foremost, the bad and the beauty - but it doesn't just stick to one city but can speak to all Filipinos as a whole. I've always been proud representing my hometown, 2200, so anyone who is proud of their city will definitely feel this." With the latest single, multi-instrumentalist proves he's unlike any artist that has come before him as he swiftly blends cultures and genres to carve out a place all his own, and is only just getting started. Ez Mil is thrilled to hit the road in his home country for the first time and perform for the people he grew up around as he hopes to make them proud. "It's overwhelming, super grateful to everyone who's been very supportive of me, my music. Just the thought of coming home, man - it's a mixture of excitement and thrill that I can't shake off. Performing in the homeland is very special to me because I haven't done this before," says Ez Mil. "I've always been proud to represent my hometown, my roots - I just want them to be happy and proud. I want to give back all the love and support that I've been getting and I'm very excited to meet my fans in the Philippines, and see my family, friends - and everyone! Really looking forward to this, and just to do what I love doing and have fun!" Last month, Ez Mil appeared on the famed Apple Music radio show, the Charlie Sloth Rap Show, which has featured everyone from Drake to Stormzy to Migos. The recent Fire in the Booth episode and here on YouTube, gives listeners a new opportunity to witness Ez Mil's effortless ability to perform on the spot and brilliantly weave in and out of Tagalog and English. In 2021, Ez Mil made a major splash with his hit song, "Panalo," performing it on Wish Bus USA, a video that has since garnered almost 71 million views. Ez Mil then released a special version of the video, celebrating boxing icon and Filipino Senator Manny Pacquiao. Ez Mil then appeared on LA's Power 106 last year, where he performed an emotionally-charged freestyle nodding to Nipsey Hussle and YG. Notably, he boasts 1.1 million likes on Facebook, close to 700,000 subscribers on YouTube, and 343,000 followers on TikTok.