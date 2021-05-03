FREAKY DEAKY Lineup to Include Deadmau5, Excision, J. Worra, Adventure Club, Zeds Dead

Disco Donnie Presents the notorious Freaky Deaky talent announcement for Friday October 29 and Saturday October 30, 2021 bringing electronic music fans the largest and most incredible dance music festival in Texas this Halloween weekend - Freaky Deaky. You don't want to miss this chance to escape earthly inhibitions with the most ghoulish in the game.

Get your spook on this Halloween and celebrate with friends to a sinister soundtrack provided by the world's most devious DJs including, tech-house favorite Claude VonStroke and a Dirtybird Stage Takeover, the deathly talented Deadmau5, Green Velvet, Excision, Zeds Dead and More.

You will be sure to get the zombies moving and dancing on the dark side with massive exclusive B2B sets from the fiercist in the underground with DJs J. Worra B2B Vnssa, plus Sage Armstrong B2B Lucati, Freddy Todd B2B Mr Bill and 12th Planet B2B Riot Ten.

For the first time at this historic event, Disco Donnie Presents is offering camping on site. Fans have the opportunity to choose from many camping packages including Tent Camping, Car Camping, RV Camping, Premium RV Camping, and Max RV Camping.

More information on camping options will be announced soon.

Camping is for 18+ years and older.

Lineup includes (more to be announced):

12th Planet B2b Riot Ten

Adventure Club

Bawldy

Big Chocolate

Blossom

Boogie T B2b Dirt Monkey

Champagne Drip

Chomppa

Cid

Claude Vonstroke

Crizzly

Dabin

Dances With White Girls

Deadmau5

Dion Timmer

Drezo

Esseks

Excision

Freddy Todd B2b Mr Bill

Galantis

Golf Clap

Green Velvet

Infected Mushroom Dj Set

Inzo

Jstjr

Jvna

Kaivon

Kayzo

Lady Faith

Lsdream

Lucii

Mahalo

Matroda

Prosecute

Sage Armstrong B2b Lucati

Said The Sky

Ship Wrek

Sidepiece

Sullivan King

Sully

The Sponges

Timmy Trumpet

Troyboi

Vini Vici

Vnssa B2b J.worra

Walker & Royce

Wax Motif

Wreckno

Zeds Dead

Zia