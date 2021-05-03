FREAKY DEAKY Lineup to Include Deadmau5, Excision, J. Worra, Adventure Club, Zeds Dead
Get your spook on this Halloween and celebrate with friends to a sinister soundtrack provided by the world's most devious DJs.
Disco Donnie Presents the notorious Freaky Deaky talent announcement for Friday October 29 and Saturday October 30, 2021 bringing electronic music fans the largest and most incredible dance music festival in Texas this Halloween weekend - Freaky Deaky. You don't want to miss this chance to escape earthly inhibitions with the most ghoulish in the game.
Get your spook on this Halloween and celebrate with friends to a sinister soundtrack provided by the world's most devious DJs including, tech-house favorite Claude VonStroke and a Dirtybird Stage Takeover, the deathly talented Deadmau5, Green Velvet, Excision, Zeds Dead and More.
You will be sure to get the zombies moving and dancing on the dark side with massive exclusive B2B sets from the fiercist in the underground with DJs J. Worra B2B Vnssa, plus Sage Armstrong B2B Lucati, Freddy Todd B2B Mr Bill and 12th Planet B2B Riot Ten.
For the first time at this historic event, Disco Donnie Presents is offering camping on site. Fans have the opportunity to choose from many camping packages including Tent Camping, Car Camping, RV Camping, Premium RV Camping, and Max RV Camping.
More information on camping options will be announced soon.
Camping is for 18+ years and older.
Lineup includes (more to be announced):
12th Planet B2b Riot Ten
Adventure Club
Bawldy
Big Chocolate
Blossom
Boogie T B2b Dirt Monkey
Champagne Drip
Chomppa
Cid
Claude Vonstroke
Crizzly
Dabin
Dances With White Girls
Deadmau5
Dion Timmer
Drezo
Esseks
Excision
Freddy Todd B2b Mr Bill
Galantis
Golf Clap
Green Velvet
Infected Mushroom Dj Set
Inzo
Jstjr
Jvna
Kaivon
Kayzo
Lady Faith
Lsdream
Lucii
Mahalo
Matroda
Prosecute
Sage Armstrong B2b Lucati
Said The Sky
Ship Wrek
Sidepiece
Sullivan King
Sully
The Sponges
Timmy Trumpet
Troyboi
Vini Vici
Vnssa B2b J.worra
Walker & Royce
Wax Motif
Wreckno
Zeds Dead
Zia