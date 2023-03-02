FOVOS Releases Two-Track EP INTROSPECTION on Barong Family

Electronic duo FOVOS returns to Barong Family baring two hard-hitting underground tracks forming 'Introspection' EP for their third release with the Dutch imprint.

Title track 'Introspection' introduces the EP setting a high-energy tone from the off. Filled with gritty percussion, rave synths, muffled vocals, and a bouncy bass line, 'Introspection' culminates in a bunker-style techno track ready for any late-night function.

'Varaždin' is the second instalment of 'Introspection' and takes its name from the ancient Croatian city. 'Varaždin' masterfully evolves the sound of the EP now leaning into drum & bass and breakbeat territory by homing in on the drums and deeply distorted vocals.

FOVOS commented: "We hope everyone's ready for these two grungy underground tracks. We experimented quite a bit with both tracks, and we're really happy with how they came out!"

'Introspection' has a diverse realm of underground influences, from rave synth inspired techno, to flawless breakbeat production, making it a sure-fire hit with selectors and fans across the globe.

'Introspection' is the new two-track EP from FOVOS, out now on Barong Family.