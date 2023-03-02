Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FOVOS Releases Two-Track EP INTROSPECTION on Barong Family

'Introspection' culminates in a bunker-style techno track ready for any late-night function.

Mar. 02, 2023  

FOVOS Releases Two-Track EP INTROSPECTION on Barong Family

Electronic duo FOVOS returns to Barong Family baring two hard-hitting underground tracks forming 'Introspection' EP for their third release with the Dutch imprint.

Title track 'Introspection' introduces the EP setting a high-energy tone from the off. Filled with gritty percussion, rave synths, muffled vocals, and a bouncy bass line, 'Introspection' culminates in a bunker-style techno track ready for any late-night function.

'Varaždin' is the second instalment of 'Introspection' and takes its name from the ancient Croatian city. 'Varaždin' masterfully evolves the sound of the EP now leaning into drum & bass and breakbeat territory by homing in on the drums and deeply distorted vocals.

FOVOS commented: "We hope everyone's ready for these two grungy underground tracks. We experimented quite a bit with both tracks, and we're really happy with how they came out!"

'Introspection' has a diverse realm of underground influences, from rave synth inspired techno, to flawless breakbeat production, making it a sure-fire hit with selectors and fans across the globe.

'Introspection' is the new two-track EP from FOVOS, out now on Barong Family.



Isaiah J. Thompsons The Power of the Spirit Announce Album Release Show Photo
Isaiah J. Thompson's 'The Power of the Spirit' Announce Album Release Show
Rising star jazz pianist Isaiah J. Thompson has been making waves in the jazz scene with his unique sound and virtuosic playing. With a deep respect for the jazz tradition and a forward-thinking approach to improvisation, Thompson has established himself as one of the most exciting young musicians of his generation.
Oval Shares New Single Rytmy Photo
Oval Shares New Single 'Rytmy'
Romantiq evolved from an audio-visual collaboration with digital artist Robert Seidel for the opening of the German Romantic Museum in Frankfurt, a huge outdoor projection covering the museum building. From the project’s inception both Seidel and Popp sought a more expansive definition of “romantic”, extending outward from the museum’s survey.
Helen Money & Will Thomas Announce Collaborative Album Trace Photo
Helen Money & Will Thomas Announce Collaborative Album 'Trace'
Having worked together in a variety of formats over the past, Trace marks their first fully collaborative effort, synthesizing their myriad skills as songwriters, performers, and sound artists into vivid, profoundly moving music. Along with the album announcement, the duo have shared the first single 'Thieves.'
Duke Ellington: Love You Madly/ A Concert of Sacred Music at Grace Cathedral to be Release Photo
'Duke Ellington: Love You Madly/ A Concert of Sacred Music at Grace Cathedral' to be Released in April
Mercury Studios in cooperation with Jazz Casual Productions, Inc., will release Duke Ellington: Love You Madly/ A Concert of Sacred Music at Grace Cathedral on April 28, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Australian Singer-Songwriter Shayne Cook Releases Top 25 iTunes Single “Miles Away”Australian Singer-Songwriter Shayne Cook Releases Top 25 iTunes Single “Miles Away”
March 2, 2023

Shayne Cook is a genre-bending artist traversing many an era of sounds to create magical listener experiences. His latest single is 'Miles Away,' has already received critical acclaim across the board, both from listeners and musical industry peers. The new song introduces an acoustic folk-rock pop sound that is paired with Shayne Cook's signature minimalistic musical style and striking voice.
Gary Pratt's Celebrates Country Living On Latest Single “'Til Your Boots Are Dirty”Gary Pratt's Celebrates Country Living On Latest Single “'Til Your Boots Are Dirty”
March 2, 2023

Pittsburgh's Gary Pratt is an award-winning country musician who has gained fame on both national and international music charts. He blends the classic country sound with his unique musical approach to create songs that are toe-tappingly, boot-scoot-able, memorable and catchy.
See Your Shadow Releases New Single 'Whatever On The Rocks'See Your Shadow Releases New Single 'Whatever On The Rocks'
March 2, 2023

'Whatever on The Rocks' represents a milestone for SYS, as it was one of the first songs that Michael Coleman and J. Richard Murray worked on together. Released on March 3rd, 2023, the song flips the script on the usual country drinkin' love song.
FOVOS Releases Two-Track EP INTROSPECTION on Barong FamilyFOVOS Releases Two-Track EP INTROSPECTION on Barong Family
March 2, 2023

Electronic duo FOVOS returns to Barong Family baring two hard-hitting underground tracks forming 'Introspection' EP for their third release with the Dutch imprint.
'Duke Ellington: Love You Madly/ A Concert of Sacred Music at Grace Cathedral' to be Released in April'Duke Ellington: Love You Madly/ A Concert of Sacred Music at Grace Cathedral' to be Released in April
March 2, 2023

Mercury Studios in cooperation with Jazz Casual Productions, Inc., will release Duke Ellington: Love You Madly/ A Concert of Sacred Music at Grace Cathedral on April 28, 2023.
share