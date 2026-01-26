FOREVER SIMON & GARFUNKEL: A TRIBUTE To Play Feinstein’s At Hotel Carmichael

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Feinstein's Cabaret, located inside Hotel Carmichael, welcomes FOREVER SIMON & GARFUNKEL: A TRIBUTE for a two-night engagement on Friday, February 6 and Saturday, February 7, 2026. The concert celebrates the music of Simon & Garfunkel through an evening-length live performance.

Led by Sean Altman and Jack Skuller, the program traces the duo’s early years, chart success, and later work, including selections from Paul Simon’s solo catalog. The setlist features songs such as “The Sound of Silence,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “The Boxer,” “Homeward Bound,” “Cecilia,” “I Am a Rock,” “Hazy Shade of Winter,” “Kodachrome,” and “Me & Julio Down by the Schoolyard.”

Altman, a founding member and former lead singer of Rockapella, is known for his role on the PBS series Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? and for his solo songwriting and recording career. Skuller signed his first recording contract at age 14 and later received the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Buddy Holly Prize. Together, the artists also tour internationally as The Everly Set, performing the music of The Everly Brothers.

Performances take place Friday and Saturday evenings, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square in Carmel. Tickets and additional information are available online or by calling 317-688-1947.