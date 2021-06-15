Evolfo Share Live Video of 'Drying Out Your Eyes'

Brooklyn, NY psych rock septet Evolfo shared a live studio video of "Drying Out Your Eyes", a to-be-released track off their second album Site Out Of Mind, releasing June 18 via Royal Potato Family. The video was produced by Matty Poisson from Arcadian Vision Sound and debuted via Petal Motel where member Matthew Gibbs shared some insights: "I never want to say I know for sure, but I believe 'Drying Out Your Eyes' is a song about the benefits of talking about your issues rather than stewing on them. It is one of the tracks we kind of made up as we went along in the studio, the ending is entirely improvised. Classic situation where the groove felt so good that we wanted to play it forever and ever. In the studio version, you can even hear us all laughing when our drummer Dave drops his sticks after we finally stopped."

If the Brooklyn-based psych rockers felt pressured to repeat the successes of their 2017 album Last of the Acid Cowboys they certainly didn't show it. One might think a band that racked up 6 million plus streams on their debut record would try to recreate this by doing more of the same. But Evolfo step confidently forward into fresh sounds and more vivid conceptual subject matter. They have flipped the world of their 2017 debut Last of the Acid Cowboys on its head, departing the earth bound adventures in melting landscapes, rat cities, and desert sojourns for metaphysical territory and the mountains of the mind. "We're always going to be in a state of flux," says Gibbs, who formed the group a decade ago, "I consider this to be an exciting, positive thing. We have to embrace our own change." On their brand new album Site Out of Mind, Evolfo reaches far beyond the confines of genre to create a colorful echo drenched psych rock dream all their own. Adorned with a mind bending cover by visual artist Robert Beatty, the result is a collection of songs that are unexpected, absorbing, and blissfully tripped out.



Partially inspired by concepts pulled from sci-fiction and one group psychedelic drug trip, Site Out of Mind is a thrilling spiral into the depths of the spiritual mind and the afterlife. Lyrically, Gibbs says, it could be interpreted as a continuation of the loose concept that Evolfo's previous album hinted at. "If the protagonist of that album died at the end of Last of the Acid Cowboys," says Gibbs, "then this was the protagonist's internal journey, flipping the landscape, and going through the mountain of their mind in that moment of mortality; perhaps a blurring of brain activity between dying and death, between life and the afterlife."

Announced Dates:

Brooklyn, NY - July 24 - @ TV Eye (Record Release Party)

Portland, OR - November 12 @ Doug Fir Lounge

Seattle, WA - November 11-14 @ Freakout Festival

Los Angeles, CA - November 18 @ Moroccan Lounge

Photo Credit: Wil Fyfordy