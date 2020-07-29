Everything Everything Share New Single 'Violent Sun'

New Album 'Re-Animator' Release Date Pushed To September 11

Today, Everything Everything share their new single 'Violent Sun'. It was premiered as Annie Mac's Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1, making it their third single in a row to receive a premiere from Annie Mac. It's the latest song to preview the band's fifth album 'RE-ANIMATOR' which follows on September 11.



The release date of the 'RE-ANIMATOR' album was moved back to September 11 due to COVID-19 related delays. The band commented, "We're sorry to announce that we have to push the RE-ANIMATOR release date back a bit to 11th September, due to COVID-related delays. We're disappointed too, of course, but we now have the opportunity to work on something exciting for around the new release date. Thank you for bearing with us; we can't wait for you to hear the album in full, we're really proud of it."





The closing track on the new album, 'Violent Sun' feels like a first in the Everything Everything catalogue. It's a propulsive rush of melody with a cinematic scale. Its relentless Kraut Springsteen vibe simultaneously captures the anxiety and the euphoria of desperately trying to reach the finish line before it's too late. The band wanted it to feel like the last song played on the dance floor. Do or die.



Frontman Jonathan Higgs commented, "'Violent Sun' is about the feeling that something terrible is approaching fast, and you want to hold on to this moment forever. It's the last song of the night, and the last song of your life. You only have these four minutes to make it happen, so make it happen!"



That urgency also informs the accompanying video. Using a GoPro camera, each band member filmed himself frantically sprinting through their localities during lockdown. And there's no let-up in the interspersed performance footage. At first glance, nothing is out of the ordinary as the band tear into the song, each wearing red jumpsuits that contrast the white background. But a closer look reveals a subtle reference to a traumatic moment in Everything Everything's recent history. On the day lockdown was announced the band's lock-up in Manchester caught fire, destroying much of their equipment. They used some of the burnt out instruments in this video, their blackened embers chalking the backdrop.



In keeping with the rest of the videos from the 'RE-ANIMATOR' campaign, the 'Violent Sun' visual was directed by Higgs. He has demonstrated just how engaging DIY video content can be, using everything from new-found animation and spectral rendering skills to the power of a simple idea that's well executed.



'Violent Sun', 'Planets', 'Arch Enemy' and 'In Birdsong' are all available as instant downloads for fans who pre-order 'RE-ANIMATOR' here. Album bundles include signed albums and prints, plus exclusive merch designs.

