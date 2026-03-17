Gavin Adcock Sets Headlining 'The Day I Hang It Up Tour 2026'

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Country Music star Gavin Adcock has announced his new headline tour, The Day I Hang It Up Tour 2026. Tickets will be available starting with a Gavin Adcock fan club presale beginning Wednesday, March 18 at 10:00AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale Friday, March 20th at 10:00AM local time HERE.

The 27-city tour kicks off May 7th in Hollywood, Florida, and will carry through the summer and fall, before it wraps on November 14th at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Multi-platinum group Pecos & The Rooftops have been tapped to support on select dates. The Texas country rockers hit the road in support of their sophomore full-length LP, From Me To You, out now via Warner Records. Other rotating support joining Adcock includes Braxton Keith, Corey Kent, Jake Worthington, Tyler Nance, and The Creekers.

The news marks the fourth extensive headline tour for Adcock since 2024. In addition to his own dates, Adcock will join megastar Morgan Wallen for the second time on 16 dates of Wallen’s Still The Problem Tour 2026.

The Day I Hang It Up Tour 2026:

$: Pecos & The Rooftops

*: Corey Kent

^: Tyler Nance

#: Jake Worthington

%: The Creekers

>: Braxton Keith

5/07 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole $ [Tickets Currently On Sale]

7/03 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater (Opener To Be Announced)

7/29 Spokane, WA Gesa Pavilion * ^

7/30 Idaho Falls, ID Mountain America Center * ^

8/06 Abbotsford, BC Rogers Forum # ^

8/07 Tacoma, WA Dune Peninsula # ^

8/09 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater # ^

8/28 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! Outdoor * %

8/29 Cincinnati, OH MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor * %

9/11 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion # ^

9/17 Lubbock, TX Cook's Garage * %

9/19 Round Rock, TX Round Rock Amp %

9/24 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane's River Center * %

9/25 Oxford, MS SJB Pavilion * %

10/15 Macon, GA Atrium Health Amphitheater > %

10/16 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater > %

10/17 Little Rock, AR First Security Amphitheater > %

10/22 Fishers, IN Fishers Event Center $ ^

10/23 Knoxville, TN Knoxville Civic Coliseum $ ^

10/24 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre $ ^

10/29 Charlotte, NC Bojangles Coliseum > %

10/30 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena > %

10/31 Estero, FL Hertz Arena > %

11/06 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway > %

11/07 Reading, PA Santander Arena > %

11/13 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre > %

11/14 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena > %

About Gavin Adcock:

Gavin Adcock has collectively amassed more than 1.5 billion global streams across singles, including the fan-favorite, RIAA PLATINUM-certified, “A Cigarette,” GOLD-certified songs “Run Your Mouth,” “Deep End,” “Four Leaf Clover” and more. His album, Actin’ Up Again, was crowned the largest major-label country debut from a solo male artist released in 2024 and was the year’s top streaming major-label debut across the genre.

Within less than a year, Adcock more than doubled his previous streaming record with over 25 million first-week US streams on his new album Own Worst Enemy, released August 15, 2025. Own Worst Enemy debuted as the top new Country album on the Billboard 200 Country Chart (No. 4) and top streaming new album on the Billboard 200 All-Genre Chart (No. 14) week of release.

Photo Credit: Will Smith