Lucinda Williams Sets Spring Tour in Support of New Album

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Lucinda Williams has announced a US headlining tour in support of her critically acclaimed new album, World Gone Wrong. Following a European tour and fresh off a US run with Heart, the multi-Grammy Award winner’s Spring dates will include stops in Asheville, NC, Philadelphia, Groton, MA, New York City and more.

The Lucinda Williams Artist Presale takes place Wednesday, March 18th at 10am local time - Friday, March 20th at 9am local time. Spotify Presale takes place Thursday, March 19th at 12pm local time - Friday, March 20th at 9am local time. Visit here for information.

World’s Gone Wrong is described as Williams’ "hard-hitting wake-up call in response to the socio-political chaos surrounding us." The album’s ten tracks were written and recorded with Williams and her cowriters, primarily husband/manager/co-producer Tom Overby and guitarist Doug Pettibone, as a response to events during the spring of 2025.

Lucinda Williams Spring Tour Dates

May 14 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

May 15 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

May 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

May 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

May 21 – Groton, MA – Groton Hill Music Center

May 22 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

May 23 – Provincetown, MA – Provincetown Town Hall

May 25 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

May 26 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

May 27 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theater for the Arts

May 29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Photo credit: Mark Seliger