Lucinda Williams Sets Spring Tour in Support of New Album
The dates will include stops in Asheville, NC, Philadelphia, Groton, MA, New York City and more.
Lucinda Williams has announced a US headlining tour in support of her critically acclaimed new album, World Gone Wrong. Following a European tour and fresh off a US run with Heart, the multi-Grammy Award winner’s Spring dates will include stops in Asheville, NC, Philadelphia, Groton, MA, New York City and more.
The Lucinda Williams Artist Presale takes place Wednesday, March 18th at 10am local time - Friday, March 20th at 9am local time. Spotify Presale takes place Thursday, March 19th at 12pm local time - Friday, March 20th at 9am local time. Visit here for information.
World’s Gone Wrong is described as Williams’ "hard-hitting wake-up call in response to the socio-political chaos surrounding us." The album’s ten tracks were written and recorded with Williams and her cowriters, primarily husband/manager/co-producer Tom Overby and guitarist Doug Pettibone, as a response to events during the spring of 2025.
Lucinda Williams Spring Tour Dates
May 14 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
May 15 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom
May 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
May 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
May 21 – Groton, MA – Groton Hill Music Center
May 22 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre
May 23 – Provincetown, MA – Provincetown Town Hall
May 25 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
May 26 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
May 27 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theater for the Arts
May 29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Photo credit: Mark Seliger
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