Ernest Kohl Will Be Featured Guest on MC Musical Theatre Radio Station's PRIDE 2021 SATURDAY NIGHT PARTY

MUSICAL THEATRE RADIO And EMG/UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP INC. In Association With NOCTURNAL ARTISTS INC. proudly announce that International Award-Winning Billboard Recording Artist ERNEST KOHL'S is set to be this year's Special featured guest MC On MUSICAL THEATRE RADIO's "PRIDE 2021 SATURDAY NIGHT PARTY" On this upcoming Saturday night, June 26th, 2021, starting at 9:00 p.m. - 2a.m. EST!

"THE SATURDAY NIGHT PARTY"! is Musical Theatre Radio newest and hottest Musical theatre canon party show and programmed by famed Musical Theatre Director and Historian Jean-Paul Yovanoff who is also Musical Theatre Radio's CEO and Program Director. "THE SATURDAY NIGHT PARTY"! is aired on each Saturday at 9:00 P.M. EST. but this weekends Special show is a 2021 PRIDE Show featuring Songs from Musicals With the PRIDE LGBTQ Theme and Their Special guest host is Recording Artist ERNEST KOHL, who is currently represented on the charts with his #1Hits: "ONLY YOU" & ALL I KNOW from the Musical "MAURICE", "COME TO ME" from the musical "DISASTER", TURN YOUR LIFE AROUND" from the musical "EIKASIA" & "BEING ALIVE" From The Stephen Sondhien musical "COMPANY", As well as his #1Hit Full -length double Albums ERNEST KOHL "DISCOFIED" VOL. #1 & VOL. #2.

Ernest Kohl, recording artist and multi-talented performer, has become a celebrated force within the music industry with an impressive body of international hits. With 21 consecutive "Top Ten" smash singles, 133 of which soared to the #1 Hit position in Dance Music Authority (DMA), Billboard, Street Sound and Dance Music Report's (DMR) Top Fifty Charts, Eurodance Charts, Promo Club Chart, LGBTQ Music Chart and Dance & Pop Radio Charts, it's no wonder Kohl received DMA's "Best Male Vocalist" Award in 1990. From 1991 to 2012 he received nominations for "Song of The Year," "Best Producer/Arranger" and "Best Live Performer" as well as "Best Male Vocalist." In just a few short years, Ernest has also established himself as an accomplished producer, musical arranger, writer, actor, dancer, model, director, choreographer and chairman of his own independent production company.

For more Info On Ernest Kohl: www.ErnestKohl.com.