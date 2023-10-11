Eonian Records Announces Release of Supergroup FREAKSHOW's New Album 'So Shall It Be'

Eonian Records announces the upcoming release of FREAKSHOW "So Shall It Be" on October 27th. "So Shall It Be" features the incredible talents of Ronni Borchert, Carlos Cavazo, Greg Chaisson and Stet Howland.

The first single and video from FREAKSHOW was recently debuted on BraveWords.com. You can now watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRDKubvI4Fo

Ronnie Borchert, Lead Vocalist, and guitarist of FREAKSHOW, “We are so excited about this new album. Having four true hard rockers get together that have never played together and create an album like this. Stet's success with W.A.S.P., Greg with Badlands, and Carlos with Quiet Riot and Ratt shows its face with this new band and album.

The songs and musicianship are 100% represented. FREAKSHOW gives you everything that hard rock is designed for.” Ryan Northrop of Eonian Records, “We hope music fans will really enjoy this new FREAKSHOW, release. I have known Ronnie for a long, long time. He is an extremely hard worker and a dedicated musician.

To bring together musicians of this caliber is something special. During the first listen of their brand-new album “So Shall It Be,” you can hear Ronnie, Carlos, Greg, and Stet Howland's chemistry. It's undeniable. Eonian Records is proud to be part of such a great release.”