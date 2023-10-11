Eonian Records Announces Release of Supergroup FREAKSHOW's New Album 'So Shall It Be'

Eonian Records announces the upcoming release of FREAKSHOW "So Shall It Be" on October 27th.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

Eonian Records Announces Release of Supergroup FREAKSHOW's New Album 'So Shall It Be'

Eonian Records announces the upcoming release of FREAKSHOW "So Shall It Be" on October 27th. "So Shall It Be" features the incredible talents of Ronni Borchert, Carlos Cavazo, Greg Chaisson and Stet Howland.

The first single and video from FREAKSHOW was recently debuted on BraveWords.com. You can now watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRDKubvI4Fo  

Ronnie Borchert, Lead Vocalist, and guitarist of FREAKSHOW, “We are so excited about this new album. Having four true hard rockers get together that have never played together and create an album like this. Stet's success with W.A.S.P., Greg with Badlands, and Carlos with Quiet Riot and Ratt shows its face with this new band and album.

The songs and musicianship are 100% represented. FREAKSHOW gives you everything that hard rock is designed for.”   Ryan Northrop of Eonian Records, “We hope music fans will really enjoy this new FREAKSHOW, release. I have known Ronnie for a long, long time. He is an extremely hard worker and a dedicated musician.

To bring together musicians of this caliber is something special. During the first listen of their brand-new album “So Shall It Be,” you can hear Ronnie, Carlos, Greg, and Stet Howland's chemistry. It's undeniable. Eonian Records is proud to be part of such a great release.”



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Heavy MakeUp Debuts Music Video For DONT KID YOURSELF KID Photo
Video: Heavy MakeUp Debuts Music Video For 'DON'T KID YOURSELF KID'

“DON’T KID YOURSELF KID” is from Heavy MakeUp’s self-titled debut album, which was released last month viaShuffle Records/Thirty Tigers. In celebration of the new music, the group is in the midst of a four-show residency at Los Angeles’ Sun Rose with their next performance taking place tomorrow featuring guest Charlie Sexton. Watch the video!

2
Hailey Whitters is Most-Added at Country Radio with New Single Im In Love Photo
Hailey Whitters is Most-Added at Country Radio with New Single 'I'm In Love'

With 58 first week stations on the board, “I’m In Love” is 'an eminently charming pop-country song' where 'every little corner of the arrangement shines' (Stereogum). Whitters also released a lyric video for the song. Last month, the reigning ACM New Female Artist Of The Year earned her first CMA Award nomination for New Artist Of The Year. 

3
Veeze Announces Deluxe Version of Debut Album Ganger Photo
Veeze Announces Deluxe Version of Debut Album 'Ganger'

Veeze dropped the highly-anticipated Ganger at the end of June, backed by one of the biggest rap songs of the year in “GOMD” (37M+ Streams), and its remix with Lil Uzi Vert. Serving as only Veeze’s second full-length release – after 2019’s Navy Wavy, Ganger was quickly met with critical acclaim.

4
Ryan Beatty Announces 2024 North American Headline Tour Photo
Ryan Beatty Announces 2024 North American Headline Tour

Ryan Beatty has announced a 2024 North American headline tour in support of his critically acclaimed album Calico. The 20-date trek kicks off February 15 in Austin, TX and hits major markets including NYC’s Brooklyn Steel on February 24 before wrapping up with a hometown performance at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on March 15.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
ALADDIN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
THE BOOK OF MORMON