Emily Monsen Releases Single 'how we used to be'

The corresponding video for the single will be released later this month, on April 26.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Emily Monsen has released "how we used to be," a poignant single propelled by a rootsy acoustic guitar and piano combo that elevates the coming-of-age story into a moment of growth and reflection.

The remarkably transparent track is told from the perspective of present-day Monsen, now 24, as she reflects on a relationship that came to a jarring and sudden end when she was 18. Simultaneously capturing the pain of the moment and the wisdom allowed to her by time and reflection, "how we used to be" zooms in on Monsen's decision to remember the relationship how it was at its very best, rather than lingering in the goodbyes and closure she never received.

Harnessing a fearlessly introspective songwriting style and Monsen's sultry, countrypolitan vocals, the debut single encapsulates her experience's vulnerability as it surges through time and space - becoming a dynamic conversation between her past and present selves. Through "how we used to be," Monsen finally reaches a point of negotiating her hurt with the knowledge that she has survived it, grown past her heartbreak and through it.

"how we used to be" looks back and unravels memories carefully hidden for years as Monsen finally allows her deepest, most hidden emotions to flow and overtake her. The result is a stirring display of self-awareness that reminds listeners to look within themselves for closure instead of searching for answers in other people.

Monsen's writing showcases her vulnerability by capturing meaningful moments in time and pulling at our heartstrings one song at a time. It reflects her self-introspection as she strives to make honest and endearing music that touches the hearts of her listeners and propels her to play the greatest stages in country music, from Red Rocks to the Ryman.

Monsen knew early on that she wanted to be on stage. Ever since she was a little girl, her life was centered on singing around the house or gathering her family around the living room on Thanksgiving or Christmas so she could pretend to be on American Idol. Monsen entered talent shows throughout elementary school, won the KJ97's Country Kid contest in 6th grade, and performed in every talent show her high school had.

"how we used to be" is available now to stream and download on all digital platforms. The corresponding video for the single will be released later this month, on April 26.

Listen to a new single here:



