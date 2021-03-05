Emilia Tarrant Releases The Effortlessly Beautiful 'Honeymoon Phase'

Honeymoon Phase is the title track and first single from Emilia's debut EP of the same name due out later in 2021 and the follow up to 2019 acoustic singles 'If You Want Love & Black & White. Emilia was ft as Topshop's fav new artist, Wonderland & Atwood premiered and reached a Shazam UK chart number 16 with her debut release 'If You Want Love' (Produced by Coldplay credited Danton Supple) which featured at the end of a key episode on ITV's Love Island amassing over 400k streams to date.

Emilia Tarrant is a 19-year-old singer songwriter from Winchester, who started playing the piano at the age of 12 and has been writing songs ever since. She says: 'songwriting is like writing a diary for me; each song comes from the heart and is a way for me to escape the daily stresses of life'.

Her early influences were formed from listening to her parent's music collection around the house and in the car on family holidays to Europe. Playlists including Coldplay, Doves, Kings of Leon, Foals, Moby & Jack Johnson. Emilia says, 'It was Moby who inspired me to pursue music production when in education'. Having recently completed her music and media courses, Emilia is now focusing on her music career and has recently been co-writing with other songwriters, including James Walsh from Starsailor, Joshua "Joe" Keogh from Amber Run and Jonathan Quarmby (Tom Walker, Lewis Capaldi).

'Honeymoon Phase is based on the stereotypical fairy-tale beginning that most new relationships endure, and surviving the end of it. It covers the ebbs and flows of a new relationship, the choice we face whether it's worth fighting for, as well as the inevitable cyclical argumentative stage: 'we fight, we cry, we hug, we fight again'. - Emilia

Watch the video for 'Honeymoon Phase' here.