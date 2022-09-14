Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Emeryld Releases Debut Single 'Bombs Away'

Emeryld Releases Debut Single 'Bombs Away'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  

Emeryld reveals the first song "Bombs Away" from her upcoming EP, accompanied by a timeless music video directed by Andy Madeleine, which will be released on Neon Gold Records. She is the newest signing on the record label that brought you Charli XCX, HAIM, MARINA, Christine and the Queens, Matt Maeson etc.

Emeryld seeks to mesh as many different worlds together as she can, as heard here in "Bombs Away" with its' off-kilter guitar riff that hypercharges the song's punch. This ominous swell culminates on an instantly irresistible refrain awash in gritty distortion as she declares, "Bombs away, you talk, you talk, but you got nothing to say."

"I had literally just gone through a breakup before the session," she recalls. ""Bombs Away" is about how I'm a repeated casualty of love bombing in relationships. I channeled that anger and frustration in the original demo vocal and it was so genuine and authentic we used it."

Emeryld projects truth and love as loudly as possible in her music. The Texas raised singer, songwriter, and genre alchemist speaks her mind over a canvas of sparkling alternative, unpredictable rock, lush pop, and rich R&B stitched together with soulfully evocative and ethereal vocals. Inspired by the likes of Pat Benatar, Heart, Lady Gaga, and Marvin Gaye, that exploration started in earnest at age fourteen when she performed at SXSW for the first time.

Three years later, she moved to Los Angeles. At the same time, she slowly but surely embraced her destiny by diving into her passion wholeheartedly. By 2019, she found herself captivating crowds at local hotspots as she released her Young EP highlighted by "Cellophane" and "Hope You're Happy" feat. EARTHGANG. The project notably racked up 4 million Spotify streams and counting. She maintained her momentum in 2020 with "97 gold infiniti." Of the latter, V Magazine proclaimed, "Emeryld is taking us on an intoxicating ride." On its heels, "Right There" elicited similar enthusiasm with Lyrical Lemonade hailing it as "a 10/10."

After amassing over 10 million streams and counting and garnering acclaim from Billboard, FLAUNT, Lyrical Lemonade, V Magazine, and more, her spirit and identity expand on her upcoming EP introduced by the single "Bombs Away."

Watch the new music video here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Glenn Astro & Hulk Hodn Unveil New Album 'Ghosts'Glenn Astro & Hulk Hodn Unveil New Album 'Ghosts'
September 13, 2022

With their Detroit-inspired house releases, they gained wider recognition by critics and listeners alike. Nevertheless, they've never been one-dimensional artists. Berlin-based Glenn Astro‘s diversified approach to production as showcased on labels such as NinjaTune and Tartelet bridges the gaps between ambient, hip-hop, techno and bass.
Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting Announce Acquisition of Shinzô Katayama's MISSINGDark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting Announce Acquisition of Shinzô Katayama's MISSING
September 13, 2022

MISSING is written and directed by Shinzô Katayama. The movie stars Aoi Ito (Her Love Boils Bathwater, KASANE-Beauty and Fate, Gangoose), Jiro Sato (Brothers in Brothel, New Interpretation Records of the Three Kingdoms, Gintama) and Hiroya Shimizu (The World of Kanako, Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy, Sadako).
THE VIEW Kicks Off Season 26 Ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers Among the Daytime Network Talk Shows and News ProgramsTHE VIEW Kicks Off Season 26 Ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers Among the Daytime Network Talk Shows and News Programs
September 13, 2022

ABC’s “The View” kicks off premiere week of season 26 averaging 2.211 million Total Viewers, 248,000 Women 25-54 and 176,000 Women 18-49, during the week of Sept. 5, 2022, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. The View stars Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro.
BODIES BODIES BODIES to Be Released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVDBODIES BODIES BODIES to Be Released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD
September 13, 2022

As they try to find the killer among them, fake friends and real enemies have to learn who to trust — and how to survive — in this fresh and funny Gen-Z meltdown starring Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, and Maria Bakalova. Check out the bonus features and watch the video trailer for the film now!
Haru Nemuri To Release 'Bang (Amane Uyama Remix)'Haru Nemuri To Release 'Bang (Amane Uyama Remix)'
September 13, 2022

The original version of the song can be found on Haru’s newest album release, ‘SHUNKA RYOUGEN.’ Amane Uyama is a singer/songwriter/producer who also participated as a co-producer on Haru’s songs “Pink Unicorn” and “Souzou suru”, the latter being found on ‘SHUNKA RYOUGEN’.  