Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Emerging Rapper Mazen Returns With New Song 'Pellegrino (Freestyle)'

Emerging Rapper Mazen Returns With New Song 'Pellegrino (Freestyle)'

Mazen is currently working on a new project, which will be released in 2023.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  

Emerging Los Angeles-based rapper, producer and songwriter Mazen returns with a new song, "Pellegrino (Freestyle)," alongside an accompanying video.

Of the track, Mazen says, "'Pellegrino (Freestyle)' is the first installment from my upcoming project. The song was truly exercise. Every now and then, I love to get in the booth and flex with lyricism and wordplay over an infectious beat. After teasing it on Instagram a few months ago, it grew to be a fan favorite and one of my most demanded releases."

Stay tuned for more music to come soon, as Mazen is currently working on a new project, which will be released in 2023.

Originally hailing from Lakeland, Florida, Mazen is an Egyptian American rapper who was first exposed to hip-hop by watching local rap battles as a child where he eventually transitioned from being a spectator to an active participant.

However, noticing the limitations that come with living in a small town, Mazen moved to Los Angeles and enrolled in fashion school. He eventually dropped out for a job in the industry and moved to New York City where he also began to fine-tune his skillset as a musician and songwriter. In 2017, Mazen left a career in fashion to focus exclusively on his musical endeavors.

Mazen released his debut album, Odyssey, in 2019 and has continued to release new music ever since, creating a growing profile that has received both critical and commercial successes. He has since garnered support and cosigns from French clothing brand Maison Kitsuné as well and Soho House.

To date, Mazen has garnered over 1.4 million streams on Spotify alone while also appearing on their Fresh Finds and Fresh Finds: Hip-Hop Playlists. In 2021, Mazen was named "Best New Artist" by Complex's Pigeons & Planes.

Listen to the new single here:

TodayTix


From This Author - Michael Major


Jon Langston Releases 'Give You My All' SingleJon Langston Releases 'Give You My All' Single
September 30, 2022

The “consistently excellent record maker” (MusicRow) delivers a timeless country love song, which he co-wrote alongside Brad Wagner and Jordan Gray, with production by Jacob Rice and Jody Stevens. Brimming with heartfelt lyrics, Langston promises all his money and time, plus his last breath and last name on the ballad.
Photos: Sabrina Carpenter Kicks Off 'emails i can't send' TourPhotos: Sabrina Carpenter Kicks Off 'emails i can't send' Tour
September 30, 2022

As part of the 13-show run supporting her album emails i can’t send, Sabrina will play major markets across the country and perform at venues like The Wiltern in Los Angeles and two nights at New York City’s Webster Hall. Sabrina Carpenter sang her new record including “Vicious” and “because i liked a boy” as well “Sue Me” and “Honeymoon Fades.”  
Pioneering YouTuber KSI Releases Surprise Single 'Summer Is Over'Pioneering YouTuber KSI Releases Surprise Single 'Summer Is Over'
September 30, 2022

“Summer Is Over” is produced by Dan Priddy (Ashnikko, Rag’n’Bone Man, P!nk) and written alongside James ‘YAMI’ Bell (Cat Burns, Tom Grennan, James Arthur), Nick Gale  (Dua Lipa, Mimi Webb, Charli XCX), and Andrew Bullimore (Little Mix, Wilkinson, Jonas Blue).
THE RAMONA FLOWERS Share New Single 'Gotta Get Home'THE RAMONA FLOWERS Share New Single 'Gotta Get Home'
September 30, 2022

On the heels of a run of dates in the US,  The Ramona Flowers release their dreamy single, “Gotta Get Home.” Written about guitarist Sam Dyson’s personal family life but through the eyes of lead vocalist Steve Bird, the track showcases the band’s signature musicianship. Watch the new music video now!
VIDEO: Sam Smith Unveils Video for 'Unholy' Ft. Kim PetrasVIDEO: Sam Smith Unveils Video for 'Unholy' Ft. Kim Petras
September 30, 2022

Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith unveils the official video for their new single, “Unholy” ft. Kim Petras. Directed by Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways film, David Bowie, Christina Aguilera) and choreographed by French dance collective (LA)HORDE.