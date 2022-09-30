Emerging Rapper Mazen Returns With New Song 'Pellegrino (Freestyle)'

Emerging Los Angeles-based rapper, producer and songwriter Mazen returns with a new song, "Pellegrino (Freestyle)," alongside an accompanying video.

Of the track, Mazen says, "'Pellegrino (Freestyle)' is the first installment from my upcoming project. The song was truly exercise. Every now and then, I love to get in the booth and flex with lyricism and wordplay over an infectious beat. After teasing it on Instagram a few months ago, it grew to be a fan favorite and one of my most demanded releases."

Stay tuned for more music to come soon, as Mazen is currently working on a new project, which will be released in 2023.

Originally hailing from Lakeland, Florida, Mazen is an Egyptian American rapper who was first exposed to hip-hop by watching local rap battles as a child where he eventually transitioned from being a spectator to an active participant.

However, noticing the limitations that come with living in a small town, Mazen moved to Los Angeles and enrolled in fashion school. He eventually dropped out for a job in the industry and moved to New York City where he also began to fine-tune his skillset as a musician and songwriter. In 2017, Mazen left a career in fashion to focus exclusively on his musical endeavors.

Mazen released his debut album, Odyssey, in 2019 and has continued to release new music ever since, creating a growing profile that has received both critical and commercial successes. He has since garnered support and cosigns from French clothing brand Maison Kitsuné as well and Soho House.

To date, Mazen has garnered over 1.4 million streams on Spotify alone while also appearing on their Fresh Finds and Fresh Finds: Hip-Hop Playlists. In 2021, Mazen was named "Best New Artist" by Complex's Pigeons & Planes.

Listen to the new single here: