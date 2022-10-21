Elton John & Britney Spears Release 'Hold Me Closer' Purple Disco Machine Remix

Elton John and Britney Spears drop the second official remix of their chart-topping hit "Hold Me Closer" with world-renowned German producer and DJ Purple Disco Machine. The latest rendition of the global smash hit brings the DJ's namesake nu-disco and upbeat signature sound to the fan-favorite track.

Surprising festivalgoers with the remix during his set at Austin City Limits last week, Purple Disco Machine catapults "Hold Me Closer" to futuristic heights with pulse waves of new-age dancefloor beats mixed with deep funk disco infusions. Accompanying the song, the dancefloor bangers visualizer is an artistic remix of the original "Hold Me Closer" music video.

As previously announced, three collectible, limited-edition CD single formats of "Hold Me Closer" are available for pre-order and set for release in November. Each of the three unique discs will feature different artwork; one with the original single sleeve and the remaining two with fan-voted art as the cover. Additionally, each CD will carry a different track list, all with the original "Hold Me Closer" song, with the second track varying between an extended version, the Joel Corry Remix, or the Purple Disco Machine Remix on the remaining two. Pre-order HERE.

Debuting at #1 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, "Hold Me Closer" finds two of the most iconic artists of all time come together for the first time ever on record. As predicted, the song topped the charts providing Elton with his tenth Top 10 hit and Britney's first in almost ten years. The song has also climbed to #1 in Australia and Canada, #3 in the UK, and most notably, #1 on iTunes in over 40 countries upon release, with over 88 million global streams. Produced by Andrew Watt, "Hold Me Closer" is a refreshingly contemporary twist on one of Elton John's most iconic hits, "Tiny Dancer," that also features elements of other classic songs from his legendary catalog, including "The One" and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."

Elton's career achievements to date are unsurpassed in their breadth and longevity. Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time. In the UK and US charts alone he has 1 diamond, 32 platinum or multi-platinum, and 21 gold albums as well as over 70 Top 40 hits. He has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

He holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, "Candle in the Wind 1997", which sold over 33 million copies. Released in 2017 'Diamonds' the Ultimate Greatest Hits album, became Elton's 40th UK Top 40 album and has spent over 200 consecutive weeks in the top 75 of the UK album charts, over 110 of these in the top 20. This release celebrated 50 years of his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin.

August 2018 saw Elton named as the most successful male solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 chart history. At present, he has logged 70 Billboard Hot 100 entries, including nine No. 1s and 28 Top 10s. 'The Lockdown Sessions', an album of collaborations recorded during the COVID-19Pandemic, was released in October 2021 and went straight to number 1 in the UK album Charts, becoming Elton's 8th UK number 1 album in the process.

It's lead single "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) with Dua Lipa" became a bona fide global hit, reaching number 1 in the UK and Australian singles charts. Its success meant that Elton became the first ever solo artist to score a UK Top 10 hit single in 6 consecutive decades. In America, he holds the record for longest span between Billboard top 40 hits at 50 years.

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 150 million records worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles, and songs, according to Nielsen Music. Born in Mississippi and raised in Louisiana, Spears became a household name as a teenager when she released her first single "...Baby One More Time," a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash and international hit that broke sales records with more than 20 million copies sold worldwide and is currently 14x Platinum in the U.S.

Her musical career boasts countless awards and accolades, including seven Billboard Music Awards and Billboard's Millennium Award, which recognizes outstanding career achievements and influence in the music industry as well as an American Music Award and the 2011 MTV Video Vanguard Award. So far, Spears has earned a total of six No.1-debuting albums on the Billboard 200 chart and 34 top 40 hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 - four of which went to No. 1. Spears has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards and won for Best Dance Recording in 2005.

Not only has Britney's music touched the lives of millions, but she has also used her global platform and voice to support the LGBTQ+ community, from the Dream Act to anti-transgender bills in Texas. As a longtime ally of the community, she most recently received GLAAD's 2018 Vanguard Award, which is presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ+ people.

After her cutting-edge pop concert Las Vegas residency, "Britney: Piece of Me," at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino ended in December 2017, Spears took her show on the road with a "Piece of Me" global tour in summer 2018. Britney has been creating fragrances for over fifteen years, and her scents are available in over 85 countries around the world.

After a very successful European campaign for his One Billion streaming album "Exotica" - which brought Purple Disco Machine his first Top 10 album in Germany alongside another #1 in the European Airplay Charts with the campaign wrap single "In the Dark", the fourth radio hit following "Dopamine," "Fireworks" and "Hypnotized." - Tino Piontek aka Purple Disco Machine is already moving forward in 2022 with a return to his dancefloor roots with club focused singles "Wake Up!" and "Summer Lovin.'"

With his nu-disco and upbeat sound, Purple Disco Machine has wowed fans worldwide producing a number of remixes for some of the world's biggest stars including Lizzo, Diplo, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris and Mark Ronson. Currently, the artist reports over one billion streams and maintains his position as Beatport's #2 All Time Artist. His releases are flanked by high- profile performances at Coachella, EDC, Lollapalooza, CRSSD, Parookaville, Tomorrowland, Parklife, Glitterbox Ibiza and more.

Watch the new music video here: