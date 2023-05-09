Ed Sheeran to Perform at the 58th ACM Awards

The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions announced that global superstar Ed Sheeran will take the stage for an unforgettable performance during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Hosted by country music icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the two-hour show will be free to stream live for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The full rebroadcast will be available to watch after the show on Prime Video and will be available to stream the next day on Friday, May 12, starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on the Amazon Music App and for free on Amazon Freevee.

Sheeran, who just released the critically-acclaimed studio album "-" (Subtract), is in the midst of his "+ - = ÷ x" (Mathematics) World Tour, and has a 4-part docuseries "Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All" streaming now, will make his debut on the legendary ACM Awards stage, adding an electrifying moment to an already-packed evening of powerhouse performances.

The star-studded lineup of performers includes the biggest names in country music with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, and co-host Dolly Parton, who will close out the night of massive performances by delivering one of her biggest performances to date with the world premiere of the debut single from her highly anticipated new rock record.

Additionally, fans can enjoy special guest features from Bailey Zimmerman, Dolly Parton, and Garth Brooks on "Country Heat Radio" in DJ Mode, along with new Country Heat Weekly podcast episodes hosted by Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton on Amazon Music, where fans can tune in to in-depth conversations with guests, including Zimmerman and Brooks.

Fans can also stream the ACM Awards playlist available now on Amazon Music in celebration of this year's nominees. Fans can listen to country music's biggest stars, such as Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, and Luke Combs, directly on the Amazon Music app.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Raj Kapoor, Barry Adelman, and Fonda Anita serving as executive producers, and Damon Whiteside serving as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music. Patrick Menton is co-executive producer.

Established in 1966, the Emmy-nominated Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running country music awards show and made history in 2022 as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively livestream, in partnership with Prime Video. This year's show marks its return to Texas since the landmark 50th ACM Awards, which broke a Guinness World Record in 2015 for being the most-attended awards show with more than 70,000 attendees at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Photo Credit: Annie Leibovitz