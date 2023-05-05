Ed Sheeran Releases Sixth Studio Album '-'

The album arrives everywhere today via Atlantic Records.

Global superstar Ed Sheeran's highly-anticipated sixth studio album, '-' (pronounced subtract) arrives everywhere today via Atlantic Records.

An album that revisits Ed's singer/songwriter roots, and one that was written against a backdrop of personal grief and hope, '-,' presents one of the biggest stars on the planet at his most vulnerable and honest. The album is ushered in by first single "Eyes Closed" and the recently released, "Boat."

To celebrate the release of '-ʼ, Ed will premiere the visual album consisting of 14 official music videos beginning at 11am EST today via Ed's official YouTube page. Following the premiere, fans will be able to go to Ed's After Party on YouTube, where he will be delivering an exclusive acoustic performance of "Eyes Closed."

Additionally, the official music video for the track "Curtains" will make its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount billboards in New York City's Times Square.

'-' is the result of Sheeran pushing the boundaries of his songcraft, as he delivers the most profound songwriting of his career. Teaming-up with Aaron Dessner (The National) on writing and production after the pair joined forces following an introduction from mutual friend Taylor Swift, Ed and Aaron began crafting the album in February last year.

Writing over 30 songs during their month-long studio stint in Kent, UK, the album's fourteen tracks are seamlessly tied together by exquisite production from paired back, folk-leaning textures to bolder, full-band/orchestral arrangements.

Next Wednesday, May 10th Ed will kick off the second season of Apple Music Live. In the intimate live performance, he'll showcase '-' in full for the first time alongside a 12-piece band including Aaron Dessner. Fans around the world can stream the performance on demand on both Apple Music and Apple TV+ beginning at 1 p.m. PST on May 10.

Ed recently announced the "- TOUR", which features an intimate run of dates in theaters and auditoriums across 14 cities in North America. These shows coincide with the previously announced "+ - = ÷ x TOUR", his massive stadium tour which kicks off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, on May 6 (see full itinerary here).

Photo by Annie Leibovitz



