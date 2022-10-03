Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ed Sheeran Announces 2023 North American Stadium Tour

The general public on-sales are Friday, October 14th at 10:00 AM (local).

Oct. 03, 2022  

Multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning, global superstar Ed Sheeran has announced details for the North American leg of his "+ - = ÷ x Tour" (pronounced "The Mathematics Tour"), hitting stadiums across the continent for the first time since his history-making "Divide Tour" in 2018, which officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time by its completion.

Dates begin on May 6th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, before wrapping up on September 23rd at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA (see attached itinerary). Main support on a majority of the dates comes from multi-platinum artist Khalid (May 6th-September 2nd) with rapper/singer-songwriter Russ rounding out the tour (September 9th-23rd); Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters, and Rosa Linn alternate as first of three. Sheeran recently wrapped the UK/European leg of the "+ - = ÷ x Tour," performing in front of over 3 million people in 6 months and highlighted by a five-night stand at London's Wembley Stadium.

To ensure that his fans have the best chance at getting tickets, Ed Sheeran is partnering with Ticketmaster to use the #VerifiedFan system. Registration opened Monday, October 3rd at 10:00 AM ET and closes on Sunday, October 9th at 10:00 PM ET. The Verified Fan Presale is set to begin on Wednesday, October 12th at 10:00 AM and run through Thursday, October 13th 10:00 PM (all times local). The general public on-sales are Friday, October 14th at 10:00 AM (local).

Additionally, as part of America Express' Member Week, American Express® Card Members can access tickets beginning Wednesday, October 12th at 12:00 PM through Thursday, October 13th at 10:00 PM (all times local), prior to the general on-sale. American Express' Member Week is five days of curated experiences and offers across retail, dining, wellness, entertainment and travel launching today and running through October 14th. American Express brings music fans closer to many of their favorite artists year-round with epic experiences and access to concert tickets before the general public.

To herald the news of his upcoming tour, Sheeran is set to make a pair of high profile, national television appearances. The acclaimed singer-songwriter has a very special performance planned for CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on October 13th, followed by ABC's "Good Morning America" on October 14th.

"+ - = ÷ x Tour" is the first major trek to support "=," Sheeran's latest full length album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 upon its 2021 release, becoming his fourth consecutive album to top the chart. The fourth installment of Sheeran's symbol album series, "=" is highlighted by its GRAMMY®-nominated lead single "Bad Habits," which was up for "Song of the Year" at the 64th Annual GRAMMY® Awards earlier this year, and its follow-up smash "Shivers."

"+ - = ÷ x TOUR" North American tour dates 2023

May
6 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium + ×
13 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium + ×
20 - Tampa, FL - - Raymond James Stadium + ×
27 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium + ×

June
3 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field + ×
10 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium + ×
17 - Toronto, ON - - Rogers Centre + ·
24 - Landover, MD - - FedExField + ·

July
1 - Foxborough, MA - - Gillette Stadium + ·
8 - Pittsburgh, PA - - Acrisure Stadium + ·
15 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field + ·
22 - Nashville, TN - - Nissan Stadium + %
29 - Chicago, IL - - Soldier Field + %

August
5 - Kansas City, MO - - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium +%
12 - Minneapolis, MN - - U.S. Bank Stadium + %
19 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High + %
26 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field + ≠

September
2 - Vancouver, BC - - BC Place + ≠
9 - Las Vegas, NV - - Allegiant Stadium - ≠
16 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's© Stadium - ≠
23 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium - ≠

with: + Khalid
- Russ
× Dylan
· Rosa Linn
% Cat Burns
≠ Maisie Peters




