Easy Life Unveil New Track 'Have a Great Day'

easy life return today with a brand new track, "have a great day," which is available now on Interscope Records. The new track is just the latest preview of their highly-anticipated debut album 'life's a beach', which is now confirmed for release on May 28.



Listen to "have a great day" below.



"have a great day" is a picture-postcard of easy life, from their genre-less sound to frontman Murray Matravers' signature, deft lyricism. Summoning both a 60s Hawaiian lounge and a much needed seaside break from the tumultuous past year and a half, "have a great day" encapsulates not just the title of 'life's a beach' (see its opening lyrics) but the optimism and tenderness at the heart of easy life's enormous appeal. The album highlight - says Murray himself - "stems from my need / desire to always see the positives in every possible situation. There is always a silver lining. The song fantasises over a romantic weekend getaway and concludes joyfully that I had a great time. There's a hint of sadness behind the song as it feels, like all good things, the story will be short lived and fleeting. nonetheless, for the time being at least, we are at the beach sipping our favourite drink and everything else doesn't matter one little bit."



Other album highlights include current single "skeletons" which the band played during their US television debut on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! (WATCH) and the powerful opening track, "a message to myself" (produced by Kendrick Lamar collaborator BEKON). Watch the Jamie Whitby-directed official video for "skeletons" HERE.



"skeletons' plays with the idea of a slightly mysterious and potentially terrifying past," says front-man Murray, introducing the track."Everyone has baggage and everyone has skeletons. Falling head over heels with somebody who may be bad news, we've all been there."



'life's a beach' is a sun-kissed world of its own, where (like the band themselves) there is often more than meets the eye. Observational, universal and deeply personal, this rounded study of forgotten small-towns is the record easy life have spent their young lives working towards. The fact they're set to release their debut album as the world enjoys - hopefully - a safe return to the beach seems oddly fitting amidst their unpredictable rise to date.



In addition to "have a great day," "skeletons" and "a message to myself," 'life's a beach' features standout singles 'daydreams' and 'nightmares', all of which collectively help further solidify easy life's

graduation as the world's definitive and most exciting band around. Over the last few years, the group have paved their own way via a catalogue bursting with introspective, escapist, outsider-anthems. Their effortlessly accomplished mixtapes - 'creature habits', 'spaceships', and 'junk food' (which featured their only duet to date, Arlo Parks) - have led the rascal band of brothers to debut their album, 'life's a beach': a title that makes total sense.

A band formed right down to the name itself as an escape, songs like "skeletons" and "a message to myself" cement easy life's place in the world - as musicians, as young men, and as beacons of positivity. Or as Murray sums up their upcoming debut album - "it's a record that wishes it was anywhere else but here, yet at the same time fixates on a dreary middle England existence." There may be more rain on the way in their native Britain, but 'life's a beach' is easy life's absolute moment in the sun.



"have a great day" is out now. Listen to the new track here:





easy life's debut album, 'life's a beach' will be released May 28.

Pre-Order it HERE.