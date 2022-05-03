ELCamino Unveils 'Better Than Love' Off of Upcoming Album, 'Let There Be Light'

The survivor of a tumultuous upbringing and various stints in jail, ELCamino creates art that is adjacent to the life he has led, survived and as he evolves-strives to leave behind. ELCamino's versatility sets him apart from his peers. Lyrically, he is capable of painting bleak tales and violent escapades, but also deft at seamlessly shifting styles mid-verse to highlight his soulful and moody singing voice. Both of these attributes create exhilarating musical highs.

2020 and 2021 were extremely trying years for ELCamino from a personal perspective, as he has had to persevere and deal with significant loss, as both his younger sister and brother passed away, but he channeled that pain into his art, adding his versatility to a litany of high-profile projects, including; Boldy James & The Alchemist's The Price Of Tea In China Deluxe (2020), Westside Gunn's Shady Records Debut Who Made The Sunshine (2020), Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud's Eat When You're Hungry Sleep When You're Tired (2020), Boldy James The Versace Tape (2020), Benny The Butcher's Pyrex Picasso (2021) & Trust The Soprano's (2021), Conway The Machine's La Maquina (2021) & Griselda's Conflicted Motion Picture Soundtrack (2021).

Weathering that trauma has helped shape a new outlook on his life, and those perspectives are apparent throughout his forthcoming project Let There Be Light. Following up his collaborative project with Chase Fetti, Bethlehem, which was released in March, Camino will release his new drop, Let There Be Light, on 5-13-22. Now, he has released a new single, "Better Than Love" which features Curren$y.

"Most people don't know that as a kid I lived an hour outside of New Orleans in Baton Rouge. I grew up listening to Curren$y, I've always been a fan of his music, but I am also a fan of his business moves" ELCamino comments. "He built Jet Life from the ground up, now it's international. He gave indie artists like me a blueprint on how to make it in this game; outside of just selling music."

Let There Be Light features appearances and production from Curren$y, Streetrunner, Camouflage Monk and Keisha Plum.

