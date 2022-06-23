E-Prime Share New Single 'Wild At Heart' Feat. Harriet Brown

Following the release of their shimmering '80s-emanating Stop Runnin' EP in April, today Montreal electronic synth-pop sibling duo E-Prime return with another standout single, the empowered, anthemic "Wild At Heart" that features Harriet Brown.

Speaking on the track the band say: "Literally inspired by the final 10 minutes of David Lynch's movie of the same name, when Glinda the good witch appears with some life-saving advice for young Nicolas Cage: "Don't turn your back on love". We decided to apply that positive affirmation to ourselves, and in turn this song, to help lift us out of a particularly grim period when we were starting to slip into a very dark place, a place that's hard to come back from. It was summer time and it was hard to separate the sweat from the tears, so we wanted to make a steamy song that oscillated between the two. We enlisted our extremely talented friend Harriet Brown to help capture the mood, which he did perfectly through his smooth vocal additions and ripping guitar. And later, Jeremy Greenspan (Junior Boys, Jessy Lanza) whose mix helped bring our musical idea to a perfect clarity."

E-Prime is an electro-pop project that emerged out of the pandemic with a hopeful longing for fresher air and greener pastures. Self-produced by siblings Jaclyn & Trevor Blumas with a conscious commitment towards making unabashedly feel-good music against the emotional backdrop of all the grief, loss, hate and conflict that presented itself over the past two years.

With this in mind, E-Prime deploys nostalgia as a glossy lens through which to find beauty in the present moment, rather than look backwards with a romantic idealism. '80s style LinnDrums and '90s-influenced basslines put them in the center of a Mr Fingers, Arthur Russell, and Blood Orange triangle, with melodies and chord patterns that could be housed on a "Best Of 90s R&B" compilation. Patrick Holland (Project Pablo) and Jeremy Greenspan (Jessy Lanza/Junior Boys) lent their mixing expertise to the tracks, helping to give E-Prime's home recordings a distinctive polished studio sound.

In their previous post-punk, electro project DOOMSQUAD, Jaclyn and Trevor were responding to the world by aggressively making their voice loud, rallying a crowd of freaks and finding comfort in the nest of their community. The world has changed yet again, and producing music in the post-everything era, they have found themselves turning to the past, finding joy in the passion of creating, listening, and sharing music.

Bit by bit they've carved out a new path. The duo want people to feel good when listening to E-Prime; to feel sexy and to relate to all the awkwardness of humanity with a sense of interconnectedness. For this moment, E-Prime's nostalgia is serving a purpose of making life feel ok.

"I think it's because we are thankful," they say. "If the climate is all we got left, then lets enjoy the f outta it."

"Stop Runnin'" & "Wild At Heart" highlight the duo's impeccable songcraft and ear for brilliant, neon arrangements that demand movement and proves only a taster of the excitement to come in 2022.

Listen to a new single here: