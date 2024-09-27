Dylan Sinclair Releases Debut Album 'For the Boy In Me'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Toronto R&B artist, songwriter, and producer Dylan Sinclair drops his highly awaited debut album, FOR THE BOY IN ME, available to stream now on all digital platforms via Five Stone Records/The Orchard. Executive produced by Jordon Manswell and Sinclair himself, the 23-year-old crafted the record to "tell true, relatable stories through catchy melodies," drawing inspiration from the classic sounds of 90s and early 2000s pop, R&B, and gospel, all infused with the signature vibes of his hometown of Toronto.

Speaking on his debut album, Dylan Sinclair shares, “In a world where men are not encouraged to be vulnerable, this album ‘FOR THE BOY IN ME’ disregards that, choosing to tell it like it is.”

Developed over several years through writing sessions in Toronto, The Muskokas, Los Angeles, and New York, FOR THE BOY IN ME encapsulates the last few years of Dylan’s life as he navigated his journey as a recording and touring artist. Traveling to play sold out shows in Canada, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom, finding inspiration in places as far as Manila, Philippines, Dylan reflects on his progress while focusing on the next chapter. The 12-song record explores the joys of having a truly supportive partner, the challenges of sustaining a loving relationship, and the personal growth that comes from each relationship.

Bolstered by the singles “I LO<3 MY EX”, “LEMON TREES”, and “FOREVER”, the album's production is anchored by Sinclair’s collaboration with his trusted team, led by GRAMMY and JUNO-Award nominated Jordon Manswell (Daniel Caesar, Mariah Carey, 21 Savage, DVSN), Zachary Simmonds (Daniel Caesar), Bryan Allen (Hillari, Baby Tate, Dom Dolla), and Alex “ACE G” Ernewein (Drake, Jack Harlow, Daniel Caesar). FOR THE BOY IN ME captures a snapshot of what Dylan has learned in life, bringing him to where he is today.

ABOUT DYLAN SINCLAIR

R&B singer, songwriter, and producer Dylan Sinclair has rapidly become a dominant figure in the genre. Hailed as an "R&B king in the making" by Complex and a “leading voice reshaping Toronto's R&B sound” by CBC Radio, Sinclair's trajectory has been undeniable. His 2022 breakthrough EP, No Longer in the Suburbs, not only saw him highlighted by Spotify (2023) and Apple Music (2022) as an R&B Artist to Watch, but also earned him his first JUNO Award, Polaris Music Prize nomination, and title of ASCAP’s “On The Come Up Songwriter.”

Having already racked up more than 100 million streams to date and featured on songs with fellow R&B artists such as Savannah Ré, Joyce Wrice, DESTIN CONRAD, and JVCK JAMES, Dylan continues to prove himself as a must see live act having performed riveting sets at the 2023 JUNO Awards, London’s All Points East Festival, Montréal International Jazz Festival, and at Toronto’s Manifesto Festival.

Photo credit: Mary Chen for Fang Group

