Duran Duran Announce Limited 12” Vinyl Release of 'All of You' (Erol Alkan Extended Rework)

With their highly anticipated North American tour starting next month, Duran Duran have today announced the limited 12" vinyl release of 'ALL OF YOU' (EROL ALKAN EXTENDED REWORK), out October 14th and available to pre-order HERE via Phantasy Sound.

Having co-produced Duran Duran's acclaimed fifteenth studio album, 'FUTURE PAST', Erol Alkan returns to deliver a very special Extended Rework. Paying tribute to the band's pioneering 'Night Version' remixes that tipped their earliest material towards the dance floor, this grandiose reimagining equally recalls Alkan's beloved reworks from over the years.

Recorded with founding members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor, 'ALL OF YOU' also features lead guitar from Graham Coxon and backing vocals by Barli. Blessed with the raw material, Alkan distills each element into a glorious disco odyssey totaling nearly ten minutes, an epic but sensual dance floor trip that already ranks amongst his finest work.

Phantasy is proud to release 'ALL OF YOU' (EROL ALKAN EXTENDED REWORK)' (backed with an instrumental version) on a limited run of 12" vinyl, with an exclusive red vinyl edition of only 300, available only at Rough Trade stores.

Pre-order 'ALL OF YOU (EROL ALKAN EXTENDED REWORK)' on 12" vinyl HERE.

Originally debuted by Erol Alkan in Ibiza at the band's three night 'Duran Duran: Touch The Sunrise' immersive weekend experience that lifted the curtain on the island's summer season, the extended rework is a hypnotic, expansive ode to the FUTURE PAST album highlight.

Duran Duran's instantly recognizable sound is complemented with new accents and flourishes - John Taylor's head-nodding bass line entwines with Graham Coxon's guitar lead, both shot through with instant hooks and punctuated by Nick Rhodes' cinematic keys.

The extended rework arrives as Duran Duran look ahead to their long-awaited North American headlining tour this summer, celebrating the band's spectacular four-decade career and in continued support of their critically acclaimed 15th studio album, FUTURE PAST.

Starting August 19, the 14-date tour will see the multi-platinum, award-winning legends play iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Wynn Las Vegas, and The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, amongst others. Tickets for the band's North American tour are on sale now. Please visit http://duranduran.com/tour/ for details and to purchase tickets.

Joining as special guests for all shows except Las Vegas (which is billed as 'an evening with') and Los Angeles will be Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

In other exciting news, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame announced that Duran Duran will be inducted this fall, joining a long list of ground-breaking global icons before them. The 37th Annual Ceremony is set to take place November 5th at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

With a career that has seen more than 100 million record sales worldwide, 21 UK Top 20 tunes and 18 American hit singles, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction truly cements the multi-GRAMMY, BRIT Award and Ivor Novello winners as one of the most successful and influential bands of all time.

Duran Duran's current album, 'FUTURE PAST' is available digitally as well as in a variety of physical formats: standard CD, cassette, a limited edition deluxe hardback book CD featuring three additional tracks, and colored vinyl here. It is also available in immersive Sony 360 Reality Audio on Amazon Music HD, TIDAL HiFi, and Deezer HiFi.

Enlisting the help of some of the most exciting names of the last 50 years, with 'FUTURE PAST,' Duran Duranhave delivered another incredible genre-spanning piece of work that once again sets them apart from the pack.

Working alongside DJ / producer Erol Alkan and pioneering Italian composer / producer Giorgio Moroder, who added his magic to create two instant future classics ('BEAUTIFUL LIES,' 'TONIGHT UNITED'), as well as some of the most unexpected and inspiring names in pop - including Swedish hitmaker, Tove Lo on 'GIVE IT ALL UP,' 'Queen of Drill' Ivorian Doll on 'HAMMERHEAD' and Japan's CHAI on 'MORE JOY!'.

In addition, Blur's Graham Coxon co-wrote and lends his guitar to several tracks on the record and David Bowie's former pianist Mike Garson adds an exquisite sonic layer to album closer 'FALLING'. The record, which was recorded across studios in London and LA over lockdown, also features long-time collaborator Mark Ronson who co-wrote and played on 'WING,' and was mixed by Mark 'Spike' Stent.

Listen to the new single here:

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

08/19 - Treasure Island Amphitheater - Welch, MN**

08/20 - United Center - Chicago, IL**

08/22 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON**

08/23 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Washington, DC**

08/25 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY**

08/26 - WonderBus Music & Arts Festival - Columbus, OH

08/30 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX**

09/01 - Wynn Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

09/03 - Wynn Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

09/04 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA**

09/07 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ**

09/09 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

09/10 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

09/11 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

**Joined by Special Guests, Nile Rodgers & CHIC