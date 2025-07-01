Dua Lipa's Service95 Book Club Details July Read: Vincent Delecroix's 'Small Boat'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dua Lipa’s Service95 Book Club has shared details about July’s Monthly Read: Small Boat by Vincent Delecroix, translated from the original French edition by Helen Stevenson. The Service95 Book Club will offer exclusive content throughout the month on service95.com, across socials, and via the newly launched Service95 Book Club With Dua Lipa podcast.

In this month’s author interview, which is now available on the newly launched Service95 Book Club With Dua Lipa podcast, Dua speaks with Vincent about moral responsibility, the challenge of maintaining empathy at a time of great political polarization, and the dangers of becoming desensitized to human suffering. They talk about his choice to center the story around an ambivalent protagonist, and how fiction can make readers face uncomfortable truths.

Vincent has provided the Service95 Book Club with two extracts from the book, one read by Vincent and one by his translator, Helen Stevenson, as well as a supplemental reading list and playlist, available here. Readers can also check out an essay from Service95 about truth in fiction. Lastly, Service95 has put together a list of organizations that support asylum seekers, which are listed here.

Last month, in celebration of its second anniversary, the Service95 Book Club launched its companion podcast, where Dua’s one-on-one author interviews are now available to listen via readers’ preferred podcast platform. The Service95 Book Club With Dua Lipa podcast was named one of the Best Podcasts of the Week by The Guardian upon launching and is the newest addition to Dua’s Service95 platform, which now consists of the aforementioned book club, Dua’s At Your Service podcast, and the flagship Service95 newsletter and website.

