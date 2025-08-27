 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat Register Games Grosses

Dua Lipa Reveals US Radical Optimism Pop-up Stores Ahead of North American Tour

The pop-up will offer visitors exclusive merch, unique photo opportunities, and a refreshment station serving one of Dua’s favorite drinks.

By: Aug. 27, 2025
Dua Lipa Reveals US Radical Optimism Pop-up Stores Ahead of North American Tour Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

In the lead-up to her highly anticipated North American leg of her Radical Optimism Tour, global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa has announced several Radical Optimism Pop-Up Stores presented by American Express that will open in multiple cities across the US, including Chicago, Atlanta, New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

As with previous fan pop-ups in Australia and the UK, the pop-up will offer visitors an immersive retail experience with exclusive merch, unique photo opportunities, and a refreshment station serving one of Dua’s favorite drinks available for sale. Fans attending the NYC and LA pop-ups can also experience being inside the music of Radical Optimism, presented in L-ISA Immersive Sound, the ultra-high resolution spatial audio technology from L-Acoustics.

See below for dates and locations for each city. All stores will open to the public daily from 11am-6pm local time. American Express Platinum Card® members can enjoy early access to the pop-up from 10-11am local time each day for themselves and one guest.

All Eligible American Express® Card members can enjoy a dedicated checkout lane, access to purchase an exclusive merchandise item, and one complimentary gift with any purchase made with an eligible Amex® Card. All perks are available while supplies last. Capacity limitations and terms apply. See HERE for more details.

Radical Optimism Pop-Up Stores

  • Chicago, IL – September 6th-7th at Anthony Gallery (1360 W Lake St. Chicago, IL)
  • Atlanta, GA – September 12th-13th at Cam Kirk Studios (112 Krog St. NE, Atlanta, GA)
  • New York, NY – September 17th-21st at The Hole NYC (312 Bowery, New York, NY)
  • Dallas, TX – September 27th-28th at Kettle Art Gallery (2650 Main St, Dallas, TX)
  • Los Angeles, CA – October 3rd-6th at The Hole LA (844 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA)
  • Seattle, WA – October 11th-12th at River (1927 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA)

Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism Tour Dates

NORTH AMERICA

Monday, September 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tuesday, September 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Friday, September 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday, September 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tuesday, September 09 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wednesday, September 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Saturday, September 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sunday, September 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wednesday, September 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thursday, September 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Saturday, September 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sunday, September 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Friday, September 26 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Saturday, September 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Tuesday, September 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wednesday, October 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Saturday, October 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sunday, October 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Tuesday, October 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wednesday, October 08 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Saturday, October 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sunday, October 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wednesday, October 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thursday, October 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

LATIN AMERICA

Friday, November 07, 2025 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate

Saturday, November 08, 2025 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional

Saturday, November 15, 2025 – São Paulo, Brazil – MorumBIS

Saturday, November 22, 2025 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estadio Nilton Santos

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 – Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional or Estadio San Marcos

Friday, November 28, 2025 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio El Campín

Monday, December 01, 2025 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Tuesday, December 02, 2025 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Friday, December 05, 2025 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguro

Photo Credit: David Black




Need more Music Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos