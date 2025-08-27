Dua Lipa Reveals US Radical Optimism Pop-up Stores Ahead of North American Tour

The pop-up will offer visitors exclusive merch, unique photo opportunities, and a refreshment station serving one of Dua’s favorite drinks.
In the lead-up to her highly anticipated North American leg of her Radical Optimism Tour, global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa has announced several Radical Optimism Pop-Up Stores presented by American Express that will open in multiple cities across the US, including Chicago, Atlanta, New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle.
As with previous fan pop-ups in Australia and the UK, the pop-up will offer visitors an immersive retail experience with exclusive merch, unique photo opportunities, and a refreshment station serving one of Dua’s favorite drinks available for sale. Fans attending the NYC and LA pop-ups can also experience being inside the music of Radical Optimism, presented in L-ISA Immersive Sound, the ultra-high resolution spatial audio technology from L-Acoustics.
See below for dates and locations for each city. All stores will open to the public daily from 11am-6pm local time. American Express Platinum Card® members can enjoy early access to the pop-up from 10-11am local time each day for themselves and one guest.
All Eligible American Express® Card members can enjoy a dedicated checkout lane, access to purchase an exclusive merchandise item, and one complimentary gift with any purchase made with an eligible Amex® Card. All perks are available while supplies last. Capacity limitations and terms apply. See HERE for more details.
Monday, September 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tuesday, September 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Friday, September 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Saturday, September 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tuesday, September 09 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wednesday, September 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Saturday, September 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sunday, September 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wednesday, September 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thursday, September 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Saturday, September 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sunday, September 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Friday, September 26 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Saturday, September 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Tuesday, September 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wednesday, October 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Saturday, October 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sunday, October 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Tuesday, October 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Wednesday, October 08 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Saturday, October 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sunday, October 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Wednesday, October 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thursday, October 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Friday, November 07, 2025 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate
Saturday, November 08, 2025 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate
Tuesday, November 11, 2025 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional
Wednesday, November 12, 2025 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional
Saturday, November 15, 2025 – São Paulo, Brazil – MorumBIS
Saturday, November 22, 2025 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estadio Nilton Santos
Tuesday, November 25, 2025 – Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional or Estadio San Marcos
Friday, November 28, 2025 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio El Campín
Monday, December 01, 2025 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Tuesday, December 02, 2025 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Friday, December 05, 2025 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguro
