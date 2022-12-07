Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Drew Baldridge Releases Original Holiday Song 'The Best Gift for Christmas'

The music video for "The Best Gift for Christmas" was edited by Derek James.

Dec. 07, 2022  

Independent powerhouse Drew Baldridge today released "The Best Gift for Christmas," a brand-new original Christmas song dedicated to his baby boy due this month.

Written by Baldridge alongside Jimmy Yeary and Nick Schwarz and produced by Nick Schwarz, "The Best Gift for Christmas" reflects on Baldridge's Christmas memories from childhood as well as what he's looking forward to most this Christmas - the birth of his first child.

"This song means so much to me and my family," said Baldridge. "We can't wait to meet our little boy soon and get to have a very special first Christmas with him!"

The music video for "The Best Gift for Christmas," edited by Derek James, was also released today. The video features some of Baldridge's personal home videos around Christmastime intercut with studio footage shot by Mike Rodway.

Baldridge continues to reach milestone after milestone across all aspects of his career, and he is doing so on his own terms. With over 150M total catalog streams, Baldridge has carved his own independent path.

His sophomore album, "Country Born," (Patoka Records in partnership with Riser House) has had remarkable success since its release on September 30. In that time, the 11-track project has garnered more than 40 million social media streams/views.

Signed to Sony Music Publishing, Baldridge is also an accomplished songwriter with 500+ songs under his belt including major label cuts for other artists. When he is not creating music, Baldridge is on the road performing headlining dates and touring with artist friends. He's shared the stage with Eric Church, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan to name a few. In between his many tour dates, he hosts a weekly radio show on the country's top Country station, LA's KKGO.

He hosts each Saturday and Sunday and releases a podcast for the station that airs each Monday. For more information, visit https://www.drewbaldridgemusic.com.

Watch the new music video here:



