Dolly Parton Joins Melissa Manchester in a Duet of Her Classic 'Midnight Blue'

Iconic Grammy-winning artists Melissa Manchester and Dolly Parton join forces to unveil the captivating focus track "Midnight Blue," a highlight of Manchester's eagerly awaited 25th studio album, RE:VIEW.

Released by Green Hill Productions, this latest offering is a reflective and heartfelt ode to Manchester's illustrious 50-year career in the music industry, weaving pop, soul, and soft rock into a memorable musical tapestry that commemorates this landmark anniversary with a songbook of timeless classics.

RE:VIEW will feature a compelling collection of ten tracks that infuse new life into beloved songs, each enriched by the wisdom of five decades in music. Following the release of three singles, the album spotlights "Midnight Blue," reimagined through a remarkable collaboration with global superstar Dolly Parton, underscoring the album's theme of renewal and enduring relevance.

The partnership with Parton represents a fusion of mutual admiration and artistic synergy, revitalizing the Carole Bayer Sager/Melissa Manchester co-write that has been cherished by fans since its original release in 1975. Manchester's initiative to collaborate with Parton brought an unparalleled depth to the track. "I sent Dolly the track and she sent back a recording of her singular interpretation. It was so tender," Manchester reveals, "I wanted to meet her vocally in that beautiful and unexpected place. The harmonics she thinks of are just otherworldly." This collaboration not only breathes new life into a beloved classic but also highlights Manchester's talent for crafting music that stands the test of time.

Recorded in the periods before and during the global pandemic, RE:VIEW testifies to Manchester's resilience and creativity. Serving as both a celebration of her past works and a beacon of hope and unity in challenging times, the album reflects Manchester's continuous evolution and her capacity to adapt and flourish under any circumstances.

Additionally, the album features "Whenever I Call You Friend," a highly anticipated duet with Manchester's co-writer, Kenny Loggins, which has already made its debut as the album's inaugural single. This song highlights the enduring friendships and spirit of collaboration Manchester has fostered within the music industry. Accompanied with a soulful performance by jazz great Dave Koz, this track highlights the deep ties that define Manchester's storied career. The early release of "Whenever I Call You Friend" not only raised expectations for the album but also showcased Manchester's ability to deeply connect with both her peers and fans.

RE:VIEW is available for streaming and purchase on all major platforms.

RE:VIEW encapsulates the shared experiences of music, healing, and community. Manchester's voice, both powerful and poignant, invites listeners to discover solace and connection within her songs. Traversing a wide emotional and musical landscape, from the bossa nova flair of "Confide in Me" to the gospel-infused "Just You and I", the album showcases Manchester's diverse range and profound impact on music.

As Melissa Manchester continues her role as Mrs. Rose Brice in the national tour of "Funny Girl," she contemplates the significance of RE:VIEW: "I wanted to extend this gift to the fans and hopefully to new listeners … This album is a celebration of 50 years of music and all the songs that have shaped my journey … a token of my gratitude for each one."

About Melissa Manchester:

In 1980, Melissa Manchester became the first recording artist in the history of the Academy Awards to have two nominated movie themes in a single year - “Through the Eyes of Love” from Ice Castles and “I'll Never Say Goodbye” from The Promise - and to perform them both on the Oscar telecast. Manchester created the role of Maddy, the title character's mother, on the NBC hit TV series Blossom. She was nominated for a GRAMMY for “Don't Cry Out Loud” in 1980 and she won the GRAMMY Award for Best Female Vocalist in 1982 singing “You Should Hear How She Talks About You.”

Manchester has celebrated her tenure as Artist In Residence at Citrus College with the release of her albums, You Gotta Love The Life, The Fellas - a tribute to the iconic male singers who set the platinum standard for pop music - and now, her golden anniversary offering, RE:VIEW. In 2021, Mancester was inducted into the Great American Songbook Foundation's Hall of Fame and she is a recipient of the NARAS Board of Governors Award.

Photo by: Nick Spanos