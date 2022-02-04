Doja Cat Releases Longform Version of Vevo Official Live Performances Exclusively on the Roku Channel

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, will exclusively release Doja Cat's Official Live Performance series on The Roku Channel. The longform video, Planet Her, featuring Doja's longform version of her performances "Ain't s," "Need To Know" and "Love To Dream" will live on The Roku Channel exclusively from Saturday, February 5th to Sunday, February 6th, where the video can be watched on-demand through Music on The Roku Channel.

Vevo first launched its interactive app on the Roku platform in 2013, providing free, 24/7 access to Vevo's large library of premium music videos, live performances, and original Vevo series. More recently, Roku users have the ability to tune into various genre-specific or decades-dedicated music video channels on The Roku Channel for a viewing experience that every type of music fan can enjoy. The full Vevo lineup on The Roku Channel in the U.S. currently includes: Vevo Pop, Vevo R&B, Vevo Hip Hop, Vevo Reggaeton & Trap, Vevo Country, Vevo Latino, Vevo '70s, Vevo '80s, Vevo '90s and Vevo 2K.

Official Live Performances are the flagship original content for Vevo, working with the biggest names in music - they are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.

Doja Cat previously worked with Vevo when she was named a Vevo LIFT artist in 2020, releasing exclusive performances of "Say So" and "Streets," as well as a short film, "The Tale of Becoming Doja Cat." For Doja Cat's Official Live Performances, Vevo and Doja worked closely together to build upon the themes on Planet Her: futurism, femininity and surrealism, all while showcasing her power and strength as a performer. Shot in California, " Need To Know" sees Doja Cat clad in all black, emerging from the side of a cliff while covered in shadow. Slinking out into the dusk as she sings, she commands shining golden orbs with her every move, in complete control of all things surrounding Planet Her.

The longform version of Doja Cat's Official Live Performances will be widely available across the rest of the Vevo network beginning Monday, February 7th.