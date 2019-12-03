Demons & Wizards Will Release First Studio Album in 15 Years

Century Media Records and DEMONS & WIZARDS are proud to announce February 21st, 2020 as the worldwide release date of the group's highly anticipated studio album, III. The new album marks the band's first release of new music in 15 years.

Jon Schaffer states: "I'm excited to be releasing another D&W album after all of these years. I feel like we've put together something really special, and I'm looking forward to hearing what the fans think about it. I'm proud of this album. It's definitely a journey of epic proportions."

Hansi Kürsch adds: "2019 is an extremely exciting year for Demons & Wizards in general. We have accomplished a lot. A lot! This third album is the peak of our career for sure. Mark my words, you will love this album!"

DEMONS & WIZARDS is one of the most legendary collaborations in the history of heavy metal, uniting the talents of Jon Schaffer (Iced Earth) and Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian) who are friends for nearly three decades.

DEMONS & WIZARDS musically embodies both musician's stylistic trademarks and has resulted so far in two hugely celebrated studio albums, Demons & Wizards and Touched by the Crimson King. Both records have been reissued in 2019 on time with the group's extremely successful return to the world's stages. Throughout the year, DEMONS & WIZARDS presented an impressive stage production and intense sets, toured North America for the first time, performed at renowned festivals such as Wacken Open Air (DE), Hellfest (F), Sweden Rock (SE), GMM (BE), Barcelona Rock Fest (ES), Copenhell (DK), Chania Rock (GR), Metaldays (SI), and played shows in Moscow, London and many more.

Now, the band presents III, a stunning monument of dynamic and powerful heavy metal that simply has all you would expect from these iconic musicians! III is epic, melodic, crushingly heavy, atmospheric, and all in between. 65 minutes of heavy metal mastery!

The track-listing for III is:

01. Diabolic

02. Invincible

03. Wolves In Winter

04. Final Warning

05. Timeless Spirit

06. Dark Side Of Her Majesty

07. Midas Disease

08. New Dawn

09. Universal Truth

10. Split

11. Children Of Cain

Presales for III will kick off December 13, 2019.





