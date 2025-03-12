De’litany: From Theatre Kid to Rising Pop Star, Bringing Storytelling to the Stage

Written by: Tom White

Some artists step into the spotlight. Others are born in it. For De’litany, a pop singer-songwriter with a background in theatre and worship leading, performing has always been second nature. Whether belting out show tunes as a child or leading a congregation in song, she has spent her life using music to create moments of connection, reflection, and joy. Now, she’s bringing that same heartfelt storytelling to the pop world, crafting songs that make listeners feel loved, seen, and understood.

“My dad was a musician and songwriter, and he was my biggest inspiration,” De’litany shares. “I grew up watching him pour his heart into music, and he made me believe I could do the same.” From an early age, she turned every space into a stage, performing for family in her Dorothy costume, microphone in hand. But what started as a childhood dream soon became a lifelong passion.

De’litany’s background in musical theatre shaped her approach to performance. “I don’t just sing—I tell stories,” she explains. “I want every song to take the listener on a journey, just like a great show would.” Her music is soft, feminine, and filled with emotion, but her voice carries a powerful message of love and acceptance. It’s no surprise that, as a worship leader, she’s honed her ability to move audiences, creating an experience that feels both intimate and universal.

Breaking into the industry, however, was no easy feat. “I didn’t know where to start,” she admits. “It’s overwhelming, but I’ve been blessed with an amazing support system—friends in the industry who have guided me, and a growing fanbase who remind me why I do this.” That fanbase has expanded rapidly on TikTok, where her heartfelt performances and engaging personality have resonated with thousands.

For De’litany, music isn’t just about catchy melodies—it’s about making people feel something real. “I want my listeners to know they are deeply loved and valued,” she says. “That’s the heart behind every song I write.” Her motto, “Kindness is the key to everything,” reflects her core belief that music can be a force for good, bringing people together in a world that often feels divided.

Looking ahead, De’litany dreams of taking her music beyond the screen and onto the stage. “Touring would be a dream come true,” she says. “There’s something about performing live—the energy, the shared experience—that you can’t replicate anywhere else.” With her theatrical roots and passion for storytelling, it’s easy to imagine her captivating audiences in venues across the world.

As she steps into the next chapter of her career, one thing is certain: De’litany is creating moments, memories, and a movement of love through music.

Photo Credit: De'litany