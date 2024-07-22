Deb Milone Joins The Daisy Jopling Music Mentorship Foundation As Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Deb Milone has joined the Daisy Jopling Music Mentorship Foundation in the role of Executive Director.

The DJMMF brings the power of world-class music-making into community performances that transform people's lives, by creating extraordinary musical experiences that enrich lives and empower youth to become more confident, creative and empathetic human beings.

The foundation is a living, breathing force in the lives of young artists. They engage many times throughout the year to bring inspiration, education, and support to youth of every age and skill level.

Deb grew up in Yonkers and graduated from Roosevelt HS. She attended New York Institute of Technology and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

She started her career at CBS Television Network in 1976 and worked there till 1989 as a Writer/Producer for the Network Sales Department.

After leaving CBS, Deb worked as a free-lance marketing consultant, before taking the job as Sales Manager for the Gazette Newspaper in Croton.

She joined Guide Communications sales department in 1991 and was promoted to VP Sales/Marketing in 1996. Guide Communications was sold to Yellow Book in 2007, where she was brought over as a District Sales Manager.

In 2010 she was named Executive Director of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce. She retired from the Chamber as President in August 2022.

Deborah Milone has served in numerous community volunteer and formal capacities and has been recognized by local, county, and state governments for her community service

She has served on numerous community and municipal boards, including:

· Peekskill Business Improvement District Board Member

· Vice Chair, Zoning Board of Appeals, City of Peekskill

· First Woman President of the Peekskill Rotary Club and Paul Harris Fellow

· Indian Point Decommissioning Community Task Force

· Peekskill DRI Community Panel

· Community Advisory Board Member, NYP/Hudson Valley Hospital Center

· Consumer Advisory Board, Westchester County

"I could not imagine a better person for the position of Executive Director of our Music Mentorship Foundation than Deb Milone. With her expertise, vast experience, brilliant and creative thinking, perseverance, inspirational positivity, dedication and enthusiasm we will be able to serve thousands more students with free music programs in the Westchester area, continuing throughout the US and beyond. I am thrilled and honored to have Deb on our team, and I look forward to empowering and transforming children's lives, bringing communities together, fostering peace, and healing and uplifting the world through our music." Daisy Jopling

The official website of the Daisy Jopling Music Mentorship Foundation may be found at https://www.daisyjoplingfoundation.org

