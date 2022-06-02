Deaton Chris Anthony Shares New Track With Benee 'Good Buy My Old Life'

Acclaimed musician and visual artist Deaton Chris Anthony unveils a new song, "Goodbuy My Old Life," today, a collaboration with the New Zealand star BENEE. The video, directed by Justice Vaughn Ott, is also out now. The track is taken from Deaton's forthcoming debut album SID THE KID, set for release July 29 on Dirty Hit-pre-save/pre-order it here.

Deaton says:

Kansas was home for me all of my life before I moved to Los Angeles. Kansas is where I thought I was meant to do one thing and one thing only. Bowl. At the age of 12, I placed the highest score in my age group in all of Kansas. 246. I went on to become bowling captain in High School and demolished my high score with a 286 at regionals. As the years went by, I never could beat my high score. Those 14 missed pins haunted me. A 300 is every bowler's dream! I thought bowling was my purpose but I was wrong.

Moving to Los Angeles crushed my bowling career and my life became a rat race. Becoming the worlds biggest pop star isn't easy after all. It's brutal. It's war. I've learned so much over the years recording music but I have to be honest, these days all I can think about is bowling.

Bowling isn't just a sport or a thing to do with your friends. It's a lifestyle and it's my life! Style. Where is it in bowling these days? Have you seen what the pros are wearing? Ouch. Bowling is in dire need of a rebrand. A revolution! My mission is to make bowling stylish again. Maybe even as stylish as the bowling animations on screen when you get a strike?

Deaton has shared a handful tracks from the album-"iScream" featuring Dirty Hit labelmate beabadoobee, "Shed Head," and a three-track short film, "REAL EYES REALIZE REAL LIES," directed by creative collaborator Julian Klincewicz.

SID THE KID is the story of the titular character, a lightly fictionalized version of young Deaton, and his older brother Korbin growing up in Kansas (where the real-life Deaton also grew up).

"I draw inspiration from childhood. I have an older brother, Korbin. This record is dedicated to him," says Deaton. "We would drive in the country in Kansas with the sunroof open. We'd listen to Dashboard Confessional, a lot of emo stuff, and he would scream the lyrics, looking up at the stars. That's where SID THE KID takes place: rural Kansas. Imagine this: I was a chubby ten-year-old, and my nickname was Sid the Kid. Korbin and I lived in this little shed in the middle of this forest. This shed had our computer, T.V. and all of our music gear. We'd walk to school nearby, and we hung out at the skate park and the bowling alley."

SID THE KID takes Deaton in a bold new direction as the synth whiz's first-ever guitar-based music, working with a list of acclaimed artists including Filipino-British songstress Beabadoobee, rising New Zealand star BENEE and multi-instrumentalist Mac Demarco, who plays bass and drums on the album track "Friends Don't Hurt Each Other." Deaton collaborated on creative direction for the album with multi-disciplinary artist Julian Klincewicz (Beyonce, Jay-Z, Louis Vuitton, Acne, Calvin Klein).

The visual language for the record is a spectrum of color, texture and emotion that skirts the line between modern nostalgia and contemporary visual vernacular. Each video takes on and pays homage to different textures of the early 2000s childhood-VHS memories, Sunday morning cartoons, skate videos on DVD, old family Super 8 films and reality T.V..

Deaton released a project, BO Y, in 2019, which Vogue praised as "a playful collection of sample-heavy songs that bridge the gap between R&B and electronic pop." The Los-Angeles based musician is also a visual artist, fashion designer and painter. He has produced for Charli XCX ("New Shapes" with Caroline Polachek and Christine & The Queens) and Clairo, has been commissioned to make looks for Billie Eilish and has collaborated with VANS, Evan Mock and a host of others across mediums.

Watch the new music video here: