David Bowie's estate has sold his publishing catalogue to Warner Chappell Music for over $250 million.

Variety reports that the deal includes the rights to songs like "Heroes," "Changes," "Space Oddity," "Golden Years," "Ziggy Stardust," "All the Young Dudes," "Fame," "Let's Dance," "Rebel Rebel," his 1981 "Under Pressure" Queen collaboration and many more. The deal also includes his tracks from soundtracks, such as Labyrinth, and his Tin Machine projects.

Warner Chappell Music now owns the rights to all 26 of Bowie's studio albums that were released throughout his career, also including his posthumous album "Toy," which will be released this Friday, January 7.

Davie Bowie was a leading figure in the music industry and is regarded as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. He was acclaimed by critics and musicians, particularly for his innovative work during the 1970s. His career was marked by reinvention and visual presentation, with his music and stagecraft having a significant impact on popular music. During his lifetime, his record sales, estimated at over 100 million records worldwide, made him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

In the UK, he was awarded ten platinum album certifications, eleven gold and eight silver, and released eleven number-one albums. In the US, he received five platinum and nine gold certifications. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. Rolling Stone placed him among its list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and named him the "Greatest Rock Star Ever" following his death in 2016.