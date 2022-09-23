Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
David Arn Releases New Acoustic Album WATERSHED

Sep. 23, 2022  

The long awaited follow-up album to David Arn's "Traveler Tales" is finally here. A mix of soft acoustic songs written and recorded during the pandemic, this is music about separation and isolation amid confusing emotions of the time.

The title song "Watershed" is the exception which deals with a soldier's PTSD, Anguish and Hope. "This is a song written for a friend" Arn said. "If you are of a certain age in this country you have seen war and most likely know those for whom the war never really ended."

The accompanying dramatic music video is now available on Arn's YouTube channel.

Arn plays piano, keyboard and rhythm guitar accompanied by lead guitar from Nicky V. Hines, dobro and lead guitar, from Toby Wilson, bass Issar Shulman. Backing vocals are expertly rendered by Tyra Juliette and new London artist, Daisy. Wilson arranged many of the songs.

All songs are composed by Arn with the exception of "We Seemed a Good Idea" which was co-written with J.F. Sobecki.

The album would make an impressive addition to any Soft Rock and Adult Contemporary playlist.

About David Arn

David Arn is an American singer, songwriter and musician best known for his lyrical style. Over the past ten years he has released four albums: "Postmodern Days", "Walking to Dreamland","Traveler Tales" and "Watershed".

Among myriad outlets Arn's music has been featured on NPR stations, BBC radio, and heard on Delta Airlines commercial flights. His award-winning music videos have been screened to live audiences in festivals in London, New York and Los Angeles.

He currently resides in Maryland.

Website: http://www.davidarn.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidArnMusic
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3TSpjnL
YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/DavidArnYouTubeChannel

