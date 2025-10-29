David Archuleta to Release New Holiday EP; Listen to the Lead Single Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This November, David Archuleta will release brand-new music with the debut of his holiday EP, My Only Wish. The new EP features 3 new original holiday songs co-written by Archuleta as well as two remastered tracks (“Christmas Every Day” & “Winter in The Air”) from his Winter in The Air holiday album. The lead track, “Christmas in California,” is available now.

“For the My Only Wish EP, I wanted to write holiday music that was more in the space of where I’m at in life. I wanted it to be fun and flirty and to make people just feel good," says Archuleta. "I’m really really happy with how these new songs turned out and I feel like it will be a whole new yet familiar experience for fans who have always enjoyed my Christmas music and shows. I wrote these songs with my friends Savannah Sgro, Dave Villa, and Annelisa Franklin. We had so much fun that it didn’t even feel like we were working. I feel like the songs really capture how great of a time we had, so I hope people have a great time listening to them. I’m also really excited to have my good friend Jordin Sparks sing a duet with me. We’ve been talking for years now on collaborating on something and she sounds so incredible. I’m always blown away by her voice. And, the fact that she’s just such a great human and a great friend… This project feels familial in a way how it came about, and everyone that was involved in making it."

To support the My Only Wish EP, Archuleta will hit the road in December with multiple night engagements in New York and Los Angeles. These special event shows are the only holiday performances he will do this coming season. First up will be a five-night stand at Joe’s Pub in NYC on December 9, 10, 12, 13 & 14 followed by a two-night engagement at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on December 18 & 19. Tickets for the NYC and Los Angeles holiday shows are available HERE.

A special VIP package will also be available, offering an official meet & greet with Archuleta, an autographed “My Only Wish” holiday card, a VIP-only merch gift, and other onsite benefits for a seamless concert experience. For details, visit here.

“MY ONLY WISH” TRACK LISTING

1. Wish at the Top of My List (feat. Jordin Sparks)

2. Sleigh Ride

3. Christmas in California

4. Winter in the Air (Remastered)

5. Christmas Every Day (Remastered)

In addition, his recent nationwide “Earthly Delights” tour showcased songs from his recently released Earthly Delights (Deluxe Edition) EP HERE - his first collection of new music in over five years with the deluxe version featuring two brand new tracks - “Fade To Black” (written by Archuleta, Michael Cody Dear, Ryan Nealon and Alexander Lewis who also produced the track) HERE & “Inside Out” (written by Archuleta, Noah Davis, Ryan Nealon and Michael Blum who also produced the track) HERE as well as acoustic versions of “Crème Brulee” and “Can I Call You.”

Archuleta also just released his first-ever Spanish language EP - The “Crème Brulée (Mixes en Español)” EP here which feature the Bilingual version of “Crème Brulee”with Colombian singer songwriter Esteman as well as Archuleta performing complete Spanish versions of “Crème Brulee” here and “Can I Call You” here

Lastly, Archuleta has co-written a new song for the fifth season of the popular Hulu hit series “Only Murders in the Building” that stars Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez as an unlikely trio of crime-solvers. The song, called “Wish You Were Me,” appears to be tied to the self-absorbed character Althea (Beanie Feldstein), who also sings on the track here.

About David Archuleta

David Archuleta first stepped into the pop spotlight at age 17 and has released five studio albums, including 2020's Therapy Sessions. He made his musical-theater debut in 2022 as the lead in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and joined the likes of Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Grammy Award-winner Victoria Monet, and Lauv for the 2023 LOVELOUD tour.

Recently, he won the 2024 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist, was honored by the HRC/Human Rights Campaign in 2025 with their VISIBILITY AWARD and landed a book deal for his forthcoming 2026 memoir, Devout.