Punk Rock Group Bikini Kill to Play 2026 North American Tour

Feminist punk group Bikini Kill has announced a 2026 North American fall tour, which will kick off September 6 in Portland with stops in NYC, LA, Chicago, Boston, Cleveland and more.

Fans on the West Coast can also experience the band’s live show this summer when they headline Mosswood Meltdown on Sunday, July 19. Public on-sale begins Friday, Jan 30 at 9am PT / 12pmET.

Bikini Kill regrouped in 2019 for their first full shows since 1997, and the their reunion has sparked discussion on the band’s legacy and influence on culture and music today. This tour will see the band performing with a line-up of Kathleen Hanna on vocals, Tobi Vail on drums, and Kathi Wilcox on bass -- along with guitarist Sara Landeau.

Kathleen Hanna’s New York Times bestselling memoir Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk was released to widespread fan and critical acclaim in 2024. She also hosts the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Music Makes Us podcast.

Bikini Kill 2026 Tour Dates

7/19: Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown

9/6: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

9/9: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

9/13: Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

9/14: Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

9/15: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

9/17: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

9/18: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

9/19: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

9/21: New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

9/22: Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

9/24: Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

9/25: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

About Bikini Kill:

Feminist punk band Bikini Kill launched a political and musical movement in the early 90’s. Their music has appeared in feature films (Moxie), TV shows (Yellowjackets, PEN15, Orange is the New Black), and since their reunion in 2019, their live performances have sold out across the globe.

Photo Credit: Lance Bangs